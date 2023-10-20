Todd Gilliland and Serial 1 Premium E-Bikes Make Donation to Baptists Health Systems’ Grand Gala

“It’s always humbling to visit a hospital and its staff and patients,” said Gilliland. “I am proud to have a partner such as Serial 1 E-Bikes who wants to give back to the local community. We are grateful to help Baptist Health Homestead Hospital raise some funds through the Serial 1 E-Bike donation today. We hope this will go a long way in helping all the patients at the hospital.” Fans can learn more about The Grand Gala by visiting, www.baptisthealthgrandgala.org . Gilliland’s No. 38 Serial 1 Premium E-Bikes Ford Mustang will hit the Homestead-Miami Speedway starting with practice and qualifying on Saturday at 9:00 a.m. ET. Sunday’s 400-mile race is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. ET. Fans can learn more about Serial 1 online at www.serial1.com. Dealers interested in our nationwide network can apply at Serial1.com Dealer inquiries. They can also be kept up to date on Twitter at @Serial1Cycles, Instagram at @Serial1Cycles, and you can follow Serial 1 on Facebook.