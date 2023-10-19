PODS to sponsor William Byron at Martinsville

PODS Enterprises LLC, the industry leader in portable moving and storage solutions, has joined championship contender William Byron and the No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 of Hendrick Motorsports as the team’s primary sponsor for the penultimate race of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season at Martinsville Speedway on Oct. 29.



PODS offers comprehensive and personalized local, regional and long-distance moving experiences that include multiple container sizes, PODS City Service in urban areas, packing supplies, and connection to trusted local labor providers and car shipping. The company is celebrating 25 years of revolutionizing the moving and storage industry with its portable containers that deliver unmatched flexibility and control that other moving methods often lack, including built-in storage, flexible scheduling and the ability for customers to load and unload their belongings on their schedule.



PODS has assisted with more than 6 million moves with locations serving 46 states and was recently recognized on Newsweek’s list of America’s Best Customer Service 2024 in the “Moving Services” category.



“PODS is thrilled to be the primary sponsor of William Byron and Hendrick Motorsports at NASCAR’s Xfinity 500. At PODS, our passion is helping our customers seamlessly move wherever they need to be, no matter how near or far,” said Kathy Marinello, president and CEO of PODS. “As we gear up to celebrate our 25th anniversary in November, we reflect on our continued commitment to acting with dedication, determination and excellence. We look for those same qualities in others, so we could not be more pleased to support Byron and the whole Hendrick Motorsports team in Martinsville.”



Byron, who currently ranks second in the Cup Series playoff standings, is in the midst of a career year. The Charlotte, North Carolina, native’s six victories in 2023 are double his nearest competitor at NASCAR’s top level. He also leads the series in stage wins (eight) and is second in laps led (896), which are both single-season career bests. Byron won at Martinsville in April 2022.



“It’s awesome to have PODS come on board for such an important race,” Byron said. “PODS is a nationally known company, and to have their support in our team is so cool. Hopefully we have a good race and can help bring awareness to PODS as well as their initiatives.”



With 301 points-paying victories since 1984, Hendrick Motorsports is the winningest organization in NASCAR Cup Series history. This season, the team’s engine operation also recorded its milestone 500th NASCAR national series win.



“PODS is a great company with tremendous leadership,” said Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports. “We have similar cultures that emphasize teamwork, innovation, serving our customers and giving back. It’s a terrific fit in many ways. Martinsville is a strong track for our organization, and William will look to build on his win there last year as he races for his first championship. We look forward to building on our new relationship with PODS as well.”



For more information about PODS, visit PODS.com.

Hendrick Motorsports PR