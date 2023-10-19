Christopher Bell - No. 20 Rheem / WATTS Toyota Camry TRD Preview - Homestead-Miami Speedway

No. 20 Rheem / WATTS Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes:

HOMESTEAD EXPERIENCE: Bell has made three prior starts at the 1.5-mile track in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS), earning a fifth-place finish in 2019 and 11th in 2018. Bell has three previous Truck Series starts at Homestead, earning one top-five and two top-10 finishes. In 2017 Bell secured his Truck Series title run with a second-place finish at Homestead.

RHEEM GUESTS AT HOMESTEAD: Rheem is hosting over 180 guests this weekend at Homestead. There are guests on-site from Watts Regulator Company, Capitol Container, Friedrich, Water Heater Division (Southeast Region, Robertson Supply and Hybrid Heroes Contest Winners), Gemaire, and the Commercial Air Conditioning Division.

FEATURED ON THE CAR: Watts, a part of Watts Water Technologies and a major Rheem supplier, will be featured on Bell's No. 20 Toyota Camry TRD this weekend at Homestead. Watts is a global leader of innovative water solutions for residential, industrial, municipal and commercial applications.

VEGAS RECAP: Bell qualified on the pole at Vegas and led the field to green. He needed a little more grip and finish stage one second. The car continued to have good balance throughout the race and as the laps wound down Bell made a hard charge at the leader, he came up just short in the end, finishing second at Vegas.

JGR AT HOMESTEAD: Joe Gibbs Racing has earned eight NCS victories at Homestead. In 75 combined starts, the organization has tallied 20 top-five finishes, 41 top-10s and 1,740 laps led.

Joe Gibbs Racing has earned eight NCS victories at Homestead. In 75 combined starts, the organization has tallied 20 top-five finishes, 41 top-10s and 1,740 laps led. RACE INFO: The 4EVER 400 Presented by Mobil 1 at HMS begins at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 22, 2023. The race will be broadcast live on NBC, Sirius XM 90, and MRN Radio.

From the Cockpit:

Christopher Bell: “Homestead is always slick, for me I’ve had success running the bottom early in runs but it seems like later in the run you have to move up and manage your risk, whether that’s the top seam or the wall, you have to be opened minding and willing to go wherever to find the lap time and get air on your car. The wall is going to be a popular place for sure. We had a good run in Vegas and I’m ready to get to Homestead and see what we can do.”

JGR PR