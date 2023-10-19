21 Team Hoping for Fun Weekend at Homestead

As Harrison Burton and the No. 21 DEX Imaging team prepare for this weekend’s 4EVER 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway, there’s an air of optimism around the race shop.

Crew chief Jeremy Bullins said he believes the 1.5-mile Homestead track suits Burton’s driving style, and he believes the team’s comeback late in the most recent race, at Las Vegas, is a good sign heading into another intermediate-length track.

“It should be a fun weekend for us with our DEX Mustang,” Bullins said. “Harrison and I have talked about Homestead a lot. Harrison always runs well at Darlington, and Darlington and Homestead both are race tracks with a lot of lap-time falloff and places you wind up running the fence at some point.”

Then there’s the team’s recent performance, including the late-race surge during a long green-flag run to the checkered flag at Las Vegas, which led to a 20th-place finish after starting 33rd.

“I really think we are making some good gains, and if we had another run last week I think we had a top-15 car,” Bullins said. “Hopefully we can get some momentum going and come away with a good finish this weekend.”

Practice for the 4EVER 400, named in honor of retiring driver Kevin Harvick who drives the No. 4 Ford, is set for Saturday at 9:05 Eastern Time, and will be followed by qualifying at 9:50. Coverage can be found on the NBC Sports App.

Sunday’s 400-mile, 267-lap race is scheduled to get the green flag just after 2:30 p.m., with TV coverage on NBC.

Stage breaks are planned for Laps 80 and 165.

WBR PR