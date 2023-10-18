Morgan & Morgan and Richard Childress Present $100,000 Donation to the Childress Institute for Pediatric Trauma

Morgan & Morgan Managing Partners, Mike and Dan Morgan, and NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Childress presented a $100,000 check to the Childress Institute for Pediatric Trauma during a press conference at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday. The donation will be used by the Childress Institute for Pediatric Trauma to support its mission to prevent and treat severe injuries in children across the United States.

“We greatly appreciate the vision of Richard Childress and Morgan & Morgan to look toward the future and see a world where children are free of serious injuries,” said Dr. Petty, pediatric surgeon, and executive director of the Childress Institute for Pediatric Trauma. “This gift is an investment in that future, but it will not happen on its own. At the Childress Institute for Pediatric Trauma, we will put this gift to work strategically to drive critical research in pediatric trauma, to convene national leaders in pediatric injury care, and share what we discover to improve the lives of children across the country.”

Shared interests in the community and similar philanthropic mindsets make this partnership between Richard Childress and Morgan & Morgan one-of-a-kind.

“Thank you to John, Dan, Mike and everyone at Morgan & Morgan for their philanthropic work in the communities they serve,” said Richard Childress, Chairman and CEO of Richard Childress Racing. “The Childress Institute for Pediatric Trauma’s mission of saving injured kids, raising awareness, and providing the much-needed resources to train and educate those who care for injured children means a lot to both me and my wife Judy. I’m proud to work with partners like Morgan & Morgan who share our values and vision.”

This donation will help the Childress Institute for Pediatric Trauma create solutions to prevent severe child injuries through tactics, including building coalition of pediatric trauma specialists across the US, championing national public policy by being the voice for change, and developing medical education programs specific to pediatric trauma.

“As the nation’s largest injury firm, Morgan & Morgan attorneys know firsthand the devastating impacts that a traumatic injury to a child can have on them and their family. The mission of the Richard Childress Institute for Pediatric Trauma and the work that our attorneys do to seek justice for the families of children who have been severely injured created the perfect partnership between our two entities. We look forward to working with Richard and his team to advocate for improved care and treatment for injured children,” said Dan Morgan, Managing Partner at Morgan & Morgan.

