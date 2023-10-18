Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Homestead-Miami Speedway

|
Chandler Smith, No. 16 Quick Tie Products Chevrolet Camaro
- Chandler Smith will make his second start at Homestead-Miami Speedway in the NXS in the Contender Boats 300.
- Smith finished seventh in the 2022 race at Homstead-Miami after starting in ninth.
- Smith currently sits 15 points below the cutline for the Championship 4 with one win, eight top fives and 12 top-10 finishes.
"Homestead-Miami Speedway was the first non-superspeedway track I ever ran in my NXS career, and it’s where I got my first top-10 finish, so it’s pretty special to me. We’re going to head down there with the same goal we have every week, which is to win and advance. We can only control what we do. If we can put in another performance like last weekend in Las Vegas, I think we have a decent shot to advance on points as well if someone in front of us struggles."
- Chandler Smith on Homestead-Miami Speedway