Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Homestead-Miami Speedway

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Campers Inn RV Camaro ZL1 AJ Allmendinger has made 11 NCS starts at Homestead-Miami Speedway and has earned two top five and four top-10 finishes.

Allmendinger’s best finish NCS finish on an oval in the 2022 season came at Homestead-Miami where he finished third.

So far in the 2023 NCS season, Allmendinger has earned one win, three top five, six top-10 finishes and has led 64 laps. "We have really good memories from last year at Homestead-Miami; it was probably one of the most fun races in the Cup car. I think with this car, you don’t necessarily have to rip the fence the whole time. You’re able to maneuver to use the bottom, middle, and top of the racetrack. It was really cool to have a shot at the win last year and get my best mile and a half finish. I’m looking forward to going back. I gained a lot of confidence last year at this track and I think we can have a solid run again this year." - AJ Allmendinger on Homestead-Miami Speedway