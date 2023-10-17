Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Homestead Advance

Ross Chastain aims to better his 2023 Homestead-Miami Speedway finish by just one position when the NASCAR Cup Series returns to South Florida on Sunday.

Last year at the 1.5-mile track, Chastain drove the orange-and-black No. 1 Kubota Tractor Corporation Chevrolet to a second-place finish, just 1.261 seconds behind winner Kyle Larson.

Like most drivers, Chastain would enjoy a win anywhere, but a victory at Homestead, about two hours southeast of his hometown of Alva, Florida, would mean a great deal to Chastain, his family and Kubota Tractor Corporation,

"It would be huge to get a win at Homestead," said Chastain. "So many people from southwest Florida and family members come and support me at Homestead that I couldn't even imagine what victory lane would be like with them. If we can bring another fast car like we did last weekend, we'll be in good shape for Homestead."

Not only does Chastain want a strong run for his team, he also wants to finish in the top-10 for Kubota Tractor Corporation's "Geared to Give" program. In each race Chastain pilots the Kubota Chevrolet to a top-10 finish, Kubota will donate $10,000 to Farmer Veteran Coalition (FVC). So far this year, Chastain's finishes have raised $20,000, and a top-10 this weekend can bring the total for the season to $30,000. Last month at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Chastain presented five farmer veteran recipients keys to their new equipment.

Kubota has supported the eighth-generation watermelon farmer since last season when he debuted Kubota on the No. 1 Chevrolet at Homestead. In September, Kubota announced an agreement to serve as primary sponsor on Trackhouse Racing Chevrolets seven times in 2024.

Chastain expects be a contender for victory lane on Sunday.

Last week at Las Vegas Motor Speedway he started in the top-10, rallied back from a pit road speeding penalty during a green-flag pit stop, and ran as high as second before a mechanical issue left him with a fifth-place finish.

NBC will broadcast Sunday's race at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Trackhouse Racing PR