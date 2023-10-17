RFK Advance | Homestead

Pace Laps:

Brad Keselowski is fourth in that category with a 10.5 average, and 10 top-10s in the span.

Chris Buescher maintains the best average finish among all Cup drivers in the last 15 races with a 10.2 average result since the Chicago race. In that span he has eight top-10s and give finishes inside the top five.

Race two in the Round of 8 of the NASCAR Playoffs takes place this weekend in south Florida, as Homestead-Miami Speedway hosts its lone race date of 2023.

Keselowski at Homestead-Miami

Starts: 15

Wins: --

Top-10s: 7

Poles: --

Keselowski makes his 16th Cup start at Homestead-Miami Speedway this weekend where he has a 13.6 average finish and seven top-10 finishes. His best career finish is third (2014-15), as he’s coming off a fifth-place finish there last fall.

He’s finished 10th or better in four of the last six races at Homestead, leading laps in three of those events. Overall he’s led 155 laps at the 1.5-mile track.

Keselowski has a 9.2 average starting position in Miami – his best among active tracks – with 12-straight starts inside the top-10 and eight starts inside the top five overall. Last season he qualified ninth.