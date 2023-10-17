Michael McDowell and the No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops/Fleetguard Ford Mustang Team Homestead-Miami Speedway Competition Notes

TEAM AND RACE NOTES:

Michael McDowell and the No. 34 team return to the state of Florida, this time, visiting the Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway.

Fleetguard, a valuable partner of Love’s and Speedco, returns to McDowell’s Ford Mustang after last riding with the team at the Nashville Superspeedway.

Fleetguard offers a full suite of filtration products for nearly all makes of vehicles and equipment across the truck, bus, agriculture, construction, mining, marine and power generation vehicle, and equipment markets.

With a focus on advanced design and high-quality performance, Fleetguard heavy-duty filters give customers the ultimate protection for all their equipment. With availability in more than 45,000 independent aftermarket retail outlets globally, including approximately 5,800 locations in North America, Fleetguard products are available where customers need them and are backed by the competitive Fleetguard warranty.

Track activity will begin on Saturday with practice and qualifying at 9:00 a.m. ET. Sunday’s 267-lap race is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC.