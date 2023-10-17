No. 10 Smithfield Ford Racing: Aric Almirola Homestead Advance

● History at Homestead-Miami Speedway: In 13 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Homestead, Almirola has earned two top-fives and four top-10s. ● Almirola also has five Homestead starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with two top-10s and a best finish of eighth in November 2011, and three starts in the NASCAR Truck Series with a best finish of fifth in November 2010. ● Driver Standings: Almirola arrives at Homestead 22nd in the driver standings. ● Almirola’s career: In 457 career NASCAR Cup Series starts, Almirola has three wins, 28 top-five finishes, 93 top-10s, five poles, and has led 1,081 laps. ● Last weekend at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Almirola ran in and around the top-10 for the majority of the race and crossed the finish line 13th. ● Smithfield has been a sponsor of Almirola’s for the entirety of his fulltime NASCAR Cup Series career – making it one of the longest-lasting partnerships in NASCAR. Smithfield is an American food company with agricultural roots and a global reach. Its 63,000 team members are dedicated to producing “Good food. Responsibly.®” Smithfield is one of the world’s leading vertically integrated protein companies. The company has pioneered sustainability standards for more than two decades, including its industry-leading commitments to become carbon negative in U.S. company-owned operations and reduce GHG emissions 30 percent across its entire U.S. value chain by 2030. Smithfield believes in the power of protein to end food insecurity and has donated hundreds of millions of food servings to local communities. ● Beyond the 10 YouTube Series: In 2023, Almirola is continuing to share his life beyond the No. 10 Ford with season five of his award-winning YouTube series. Fans and media can subscribe on YouTube to see Almirola’s personality on and off the track. Episodes have already featured life as a dad, a husband and an athlete, and the show gives fans a unique perspective on what goes on in the life of a professional NASCAR driver. Fans can also follow Almirola’s social media channels: @Aric_Almirola on Twitter and Instagram, and @AricAlmirola on Facebook.