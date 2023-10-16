RCR NCS Race Recap: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

|
"We had a solid BetMGM Chevrolet all weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. We were fast in qualifying but narrowly missed advancing to the final round. We started the race today way too loose, but crew chief Keith Rodden and all of the guys on the No. 3 team did a good job of making adjustments to tighten us up. I put us behind with a speeding penalty, but we recovered. We were decent on the last run. The important thing is we are on the right path, and ready for Homestead-Miami Speedway."
-Austin Dillon