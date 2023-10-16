Burton Finishes 20th at Las Vegas

After struggling through practice, qualifying and the first two thirds of Sunday’s South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Harrison Burton and the No. 21 DEX Imaging team found some speed in the closing stages of the race and came away with a 20th-place finish.

It was the team’s 11th top 20 of the season and the second in the past four races.

Burton started Sunday’s 400-miler on the 1.5-mile track from 33rd place. He ran outside the top 25 in the early going and fell a lap down by the 47th of 267 circuits.

The DEX Imaging team elected to take the wave-around during the next caution flag, at Lap 67, and held on to the lead lap through the end of the first Stage. Burton was scored in 25th place at the end of that 80-lap segment.

The DEX Imaging team ended the second Stage in 27th place, on the lead lap.

In the third and final segment of the race, Burton and the team found some of the speed they’d been lacking and were running 24th when they made their final pit stop of the race during a caution period at Lap 211.

Restarting 24th, Burton started working his way forward and moved into the top 20 at Lap 234. He moved into 18th place on Lap 242 and held that spot for 12 laps before losing two spots with 12 laps to go. He remained in the top 20 for the remainder of the race.

Burton and the No. 21 team now turn their focus to another intermediate-length track, Homestead-Miami Speedway, which hosts the Dixie Vodka 400 next Sunday.

