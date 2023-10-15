NASCAR Transcripts: Christopher Bell - Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Q. Christopher, a great late-race charge. Not quite enough there. Larson talked about how respectful you raced him. Do you rethink anything you did there in the last moments?

CHRISTOPHER BELL: I mean, I don't know what else I could have done, so... Very I don't know. I feel like that was my moment. That was my moment to make the Final Four. Didn't quite capture it.

I don't know. Coming to the checkered there, I knew that he was going to be blocking, so I'm like I'm going to try to go high. He went high. I don't even know if I had a run to get by him there coming to the line. Just wasn't enough.

A great day, great day for sure to get the stage points, get a second-place finish out of it. I think I saw we're minus two, so we're not out of it by any means. It would have been nice to lock it in.

NASCAR PR