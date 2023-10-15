CHEVROLET NCS AT LAS VEGAS 2: Carson Hocevar Accident Quotes

Carson Hocevar, No. 42 Sunseeker Resorts Camaro ZL1 - Sidelined by damage sustained from contact with the wall following a tire failure.

Another tire goes down.. was it a hard hit?

“It really wasn’t that hard, at least from the inside, but maybe it looked hard. Honestly, I thought I could have kept going, if anything, but it was a little more killed than I thought. It was a tough day. For as fast as we were, we got up to 14th at the end of the stage. I probably should have known something was going on. It was vibrating a little bit, but just thought I picked up some rubber. It’s part of it. I’m looking forward to Martinsville (Speedway) with this No. 42 LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Chevy team. Hopefully we’ll have a good run there. Both of our cars were fast, it’s just unfortunate.”

With all the struggles yesterday with tires, was there any concern that this would be an issue today?

“I mean there was a little bit. Just tough to come down pit road when you’re not 100 percent sure. I wish I just did, but it’s part of it.”

Did you have any indication before it happened?

“I wasn’t going forward. I kind of had a small vibration, but it was just a tough spot to come down pit road there and lose a lap or two. Wish maybe I would have taken the risk a little bit more, but our car was really fast and that’s all we can say.”

GM PR