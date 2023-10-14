RCR Race Preview: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Kyle Busch and the No. 8 Morgan & Morgan Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway... Kyle Busch made his first NASCAR Cup Series start at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in 2004, and since then, has gone on to achieve much success at his home track. In 2009, Busch won from the pole position and remains the most recent drive to accomplish the feat. The Las Vegas native has racked up 11 top-five and 14 top-10 finishes, including four top-five results in the last five Las Vegas races (dating back to 2021). Busch also has secured two pole positions (2008 and 2009) at the 1.5-mile intermediate track. Leading the Way in Las Vegas... Busch owns numerous records at Las Vegas in Cup Series competition. He is the youngest race winner (23 years, 9 months, and 27 days) and holds the most top-five (11) and top-10 finishes (14). The Las Vegas native is also tied for most poles (two) among active drivers entering this weekend’s race. Did You Know? One year ago during the the fall 2022 event at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the No. 8 team won the pole position - the first for RCR at the Nevada speedway and the third for the team during the 2022 season. About Morgan & Morgan... As America’s largest injury law firm, Morgan & Morgan has recovered more than $15 billion for over 300,000 clients. Throughout the United States, our attorneys fulfill our “For The People'' commitment in over 50 practice areas, including national mass torts and class actions, labor and employment, civil rights, and product liability, among many others. We co-counsel with hundreds of other law firms, who refer thousands of cases to us. Our firm has taken on some of the biggest corporations across the globe, including BP, Facebook, Google, Monsanto, and Lockheed Martin, and recovered billions in complex national litigation, including $1.8 billion in the Porter Ranch Gas Leak case in 2021. Learn more at www.forthepeople.com. KYLE BUSCH QUOTES: How different are the track conditions for the October race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway versus the spring event? “The track conditions at Las Vegas Motor Speedway are very different for the October race. Even though it’s October, it has a chance to be pretty hot outside. When we go there in the spring, it’s 60 degrees, the track is still cool, the ground is still cool from the wintertime, and hasn’t been heated up and saturated with heat and warmer than normal. I feel like that changes the characteristics of the bumps around the racetrack. I think in the October race you feel more character out of the track and it's definitely slicker and more prone to lack of grip.” What makes Las Vegas Motor Speedway different than the other mile-and-a half size racetracks? “Vegas is a cookie cutter to Kansas and Chicagoland and those places but yet they are all different from each other. I would say Texas is nothing like Atlanta which is nothing like Charlotte so they’re all kind of different in their own right. Vegas is pretty neat where it’s aged now where you can run low, you can run middle, you can run high, so it’s put on some pretty good races there the last few years.” Since Las Vegas is your “hometown” race, is that an event that you circle on your calendar? “I don’t really put any extra emphasis on it. I’ve done that in years past and it’s always bit me because I’ve always tried too hard at the home track in order to win there and it gets me in trouble, so I just treat it like any other race. I let the race kind of come to me. We work on the car and make it better throughout the day in order to be there at the end and to be fast. I enjoy Vegas and it’s been a fun place over the years. I liked it a lot more when it was flatter, but since it’s gotten some age on the banking it’s been pretty fun. You get to move around and you can run all the way up to the wall and run that high line.” You have four top-five finishes in the last four races at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. What will it take for you to finish a few positions better? “Las Vegas Motor Speedway is a place where I always feel like I’m close, but it sucks because it’s close but no cigar. It’s a little bit frustrating. I try to always run well and do a good job there, which we have been able to do. I just have been locked out of a few wins at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. I feel like we had two wins there in the last two years, but the finishes turned into top-fives. It's a little frustrating, but it’s nice to go to a track where you can run well and have confidence going into the race.”