Hendrick Motorsports Media Advance: Las Vegas

Kyle Larson, driver of the No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on his outlook for the Round of 8: "I’m looking forward to the next round. It has some good tracks (Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Homestead-Miami Speedway and Martinsville Speedway) for us. We really hope to have a solid next few races that can advance us into the Championship 4 and then I feel like we could have a really good shot at Phoenix (Raceway). Thank you to everyone at Hendrick Motorsports. It’s the best organization in NASCAR and I’m very grateful to be at such a great place."



Cliff Daniels, crew chief of the No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on racing at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: "The No. 5 HendrickCars.com team is headed to (Las) Vegas (Motor Speedway) looking for a really solid weekend. Our intermediate package has been close lately and the Hendrick Motorsports cars have had speed. Our team has been doing a really good job on pit road and a lot of things have been coming together. Our focus is making sure that we put the good things that we have together to execute a good race. You’re never out of it as long as you are able to execute and put the right things in the right place at the right time."



Chase Elliott, driver of the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on how the team has improved throughout the course of the season and in the owner playoffs: "I think we’ve been working in the right direction and I’ve been pushing in the right direction. We’ve been putting together some good races and we’ve been executing some good events, which is a good thing. So, I definitely feel like we have improved throughout the year. Looking back on it, I don’t think being out and my injury is the reason for that. As I learn more about my season and myself and how things have unfolded, I feel like my struggles and the things I’ve fought through this year I was starting to fight through last year, too. I kind of picked up where I left off last season, and I was going to have those things to work through regardless. Obviously, that was another bump in the road that I would have rather not gone through. We’re working through it and trying to stay in the fight. We’ll keep doing that each week and try to make that happen."



Alan Gustafson, crew chief of the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on the toughness of the Round of 8 and overcoming a 19-point deficit in the owner standings: "This round is the hardest. You know, it's tough. This is the group of cars that should be racing for a championship, right? So, they're all good, they're all fast and they all have good pit crews. It's going to be hard to gain points on people because you're going have to finish in the top four every stage, every race to get to where you need to be. But it’s fun. I think that's what you want to be doing and I enjoy the challenge. Last year was a little different. We had a huge points advantage and, really, kind of sliding performance. This year we have a points deficit and we’re improving performance. I would really take this over the other because our performance is escalating and if you have that, if you have good performance on track, you can overcome 19 points."



William Byron, driver of the No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on his mindset for the Round of 8: "This round is going to be hard, that’s for sure. The points difference from us to third is only a little bit and you have to assume that there are going to be winners from outside the top four. That means you need to stay in one of the top two points positions. Winning a race is vital, but obviously that’s not easy at the (NASCAR) Cup (Series) level. Getting that win is the best way to ensure you’re moving on to the next round. Hopefully, we can do that but either way the goal remains the same."



Rudy Fugle, crew chief of the No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on what he expects at Las Vegas: "Like we expected, the Next Gen car has evolved since the spring race at Las Vegas (Motor Speedway) earlier this year. While we have notes from that race, it’s more so about what we have learned late summer, early playoffs at Kansas (Speedway) and Texas (Motor Speedway) that will help us the most this weekend. We’ve been working on the Vegas car for a couple weeks now. I feel like we’re in a pretty good spot with it. Obviously, we won’t know until we unload for practice, but I think we’ve done all the preparation we can to this point."



Alex Bowman, driver of the No. 48 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on his outlook heading to Las Vegas: "I like Las Vegas (Motor Speedway). I feel like it is a good mile-and-a-half track for me, especially having a win there. Having an average finish of 2.0 in my starts there in the Next Gen car obviously makes me feel really confident. Hendrick Motorsports has a good intermediate program, so I think we will have a competitive No. 48 Ally Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 this weekend. Looking ahead in general, I feel confident because I have run well there in the past."



Blake Harris, crew chief of the No. 48 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, on his expectations for this Sunday's race at Las Vegas: "We are coming off a top-10 finish last weekend at the (Charlotte Motor Speedway) ROVAL and looking ahead to the next four races, Alex (Bowman) has won at two of them in the past. Our year has been filled with ups and downs, but we have a few weeks to create some momentum to close this year out and bring that into 2024. Our team has worked really hard to keep pushing hard and learning how to be even better for next season. Going to tracks where Alex and the team have had success bodes well for us, not only as the No. 48 team, but as an organization as a whole. We have great notes across the four teammates and we will continue to make more notes, get better and be in contention for wins."