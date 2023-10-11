TEAM CHEVY NASCAR RACE ADVANCE: Las Vegas Motor Speedway 2

QUOTABLE QUOTES: Ross Chastain, No. 1 Worldwide Express Camaro ZL1 Now that you're not in the playoffs, how do you approach the remaining races? "The prep is the same every week whether or not we are in the playoffs. Everyone works hard every week to put the best prepared car out there, the engineers and Phil (Surgen) work hard on the setup and I continue the work with all of the different things I do. So even though we aren't in the playoffs, we're all still working very hard to finish out the season strong and go for wins." Kyle Larson, No. 5 HendrickCars.com Camaro ZL1 Larson on racing at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: “I’m looking forward to the next Round (of 8). It has some good tracks (Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Homestead-Miami Speedway and Martinsville Speedway) for us. We really hope to have a solid next few races that can advance us into the Championship 4 and then I feel like we could have a really good shot at Phoenix (Raceway). Thank you to everyone at Hendrick Motorsports. It’s the best organization in NASCAR and I’m very grateful to be at such a great place.” Cliff Daniels, Crew Chief, No. 5 HendrickCars.com Camaro ZL1 Daniels on racing at Las Vegas Motor Speedway: “The No. 5 HendrickCars.com team is headed to (Las) Vegas (Motor Speedway) looking for a really solid weekend. Our intermediate package has been close lately and the Hendrick Motorsports cars have had speed. Our team has been doing a really good job on pit road and a lot of things have been coming together. Our focus is making sure that we put the good things that we have together to execute a good race. You’re never out of it as long as you are able to execute and put the right things in the right place at the right time.” AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Nutrien Ag Solutions Camaro ZL1 “Las Vegas is your traditional mile and a half racetrack. Both ends are a little bit different, it’s a very smooth racetrack through (turns) three and four, a little bit of bumps through (turns) one and two. We’ve had good speed there and ran near the front, earning a top-10 finish in the fall race last year. I think we can go there, be competitive and keep building on the speed that we’ve had in our cars. We have the potential to have a strong finish to the year and Vegas is one of those races I have circled as an opportunity to run upfront and put ourselves in position to have a solid run.” Carson Hocevar, No. 42 Sunseeker Resorts Camaro ZL1 "I like running at Las Vegas. We've been quick there and have had some speed in the truck. With that race being at the start of the year for us in the Truck Series, it's been a tougher race balance wise to try and win the race or go for stage points. It's always a fun track, one that you can move around a little bit. The Cup cars look like they can be a lot of fun there. Luke (Lambert) and this No. 42 group feel pretty confident about going back to Vegas after their spring outing, the post-work they've done, and everything that the team has put together on their mile-and-a-half package. We're all excited to go there and excited to get to work." Erik Jones, No. 43 Allegiant Camaro ZL1 "I am really looking forward to Vegas. Our mile-and-a-half stuff has been really good most of the year, but especially in the last half of the season. Texas was a good day for us with a lot of speed, but unfortunately, it didn't work out for us in the end. I think our Vegas car has been given a lot of extra effort and preparation to make sure that we are bringing a really good piece. So, I am excited to get out there and see it play out. I like the track a lot as well, so I am really looking forward to Vegas." Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Tootsies Orchid Lounge Camaro ZL1 "We certainly deserved a top-10 and maybe a top-five at Charlotte. But you forget about last week and focus on this week. We have four races remaining in the season and we want to win as badly now as we did when the season started in Daytona. We have run better the last three races and I expect that to continue Sunday. There is a lot of racing left in 2023."