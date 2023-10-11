21 Team Hoping For Strong Vegas Run

Harrison Burton and the No. 21 DEX Imaging team are looking at Sunday’s South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway as an opportunity to work on building a stronger intermediate-track program.

Crew chief Jeremy Bullins said he’s excited to get to Las Vegas and continue the learning process with Burton as they try to end 2023 on a strong note.

“It’s one of my favorite intermediates on the schedule, with the bumps and character the track has, and the fact that you have multiple lanes you can use to find speed depending on how your car drives,” he said, adding that he and Burton have developed some chemistry together since he rejoined the No. 21 team prior to the Sept. 3 Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. “I feel like we have learned a lot so far about what Harrison is looking for in the intermediate-track setups, and hopefully we can make the right decisions on the car.

“I feel like we are really making some progress with Harrison in the few weeks we’ve worked with him and just need some solid results to close out our season.

“This is a great opportunity for us to do that over the next couple of weeks.”

Practice for the South Point 400 is set for Saturday at 9:35 a.m. (12:35 p.m. Eastern Time) followed by qualifying at 10:20 (1:20 p.m. Eastern), with TV coverage on USA Network.

Sunday’s 267-lap race is scheduled to start just after 11:30 a.m. (2:30 p.m. Eastern) with TV coverage on NBC.

Stage breaks are planned for Laps 80 and 165.

WBR PR