Wednesday, Oct 11

Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Las Vegas Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series News
Wednesday, Oct 11 0
Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Las Vegas Motor Speedway

South Point 400

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Sunday, October 15 at 2:30 p.m. EDT on NBC

 

  • Kaulig Racing has made six NCS starts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and has earned a best finish of eighth and 16-laps led.
  • So far in the 2023 NCS season, Kaulig Racing has earned one win at the Bank of America ROVAL 400, four top five and 12 top-10 finishes.
  • Following a race-high of 46 laps-led in the Bank of America ROVAL 400, the team has led a total of 88 laps in the 2023 season.
 

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Nutrien Ag Solutions Camaro ZL1

 

  • AJ Allmendinger has made 12 NCS starts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and has earned two top-10 finishes and led one lap.
  • So far in the 2023 NCS season, Allmendinger has earned one win, three top fives, six top-10 finishes and has led 64 laps.

 

"Las Vegas is your traditional mile and a half racetrack. Both ends are a little bit different, it’s a very smooth racetrack through (turns) three and four, a little bit of bumps through (turns) one and two. We’ve had good speed there and ran near the front, earning a top-10 finish in the fall race last year. I think we can go there, be competitive and keep building on the speed that we’ve had in our cars. We have the potential to have a strong finish to the year and Vegas is one of those races I have circled as an opportunity to run upfront and put ourselves in position to have a solid run."

- AJ Allmendinger on Las Vegas Motor Speedway
 

Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1

  • Justin Haley has made five NCS starts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and has earned one top 10 and one top-15 finish.
  • Haley has led 16 laps at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
  • So far in the 2023 NCS season, Haley has earned one top five and five top-10 finishes, with a best qualifying effort of third.
  • Haley’s best finish of the season came from his runner-up finish in the first-ever race at the Chicago Street Course where he led 23 laps, the most he has led in a single race.
  • After completing the 2023 Coca-Cola 600 and Alsco Uniforms 300, Haley now holds the record for the most NASCAR National Series miles completed in a single day by any driver in NASCAR history.

 

 

 

 

"Las Vegas is a track that I have enjoyed in the Cup Series. Our last couple of trips there, we have put together some really solid races. I'm optimistic about our mile-and-a-half package going into this weekend."

 

- Justin Haley on Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Alsco Uniforms 302

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Saturday, October 14 at 3:30 p.m. EDT on USA

 

  • Kaulig Racing has made 27 NXS starts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and has earned one win, one pole award, five top five and 18 top-10 finishes.
  • The team has led 250 laps at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
  • So far in the 2023 NXS season, Kaulig Racing has earned four wins, six pole awards, 20 top fives, 45 top-10 finishes and 586-laps led.
 

Daniel Hemric, No. 10 Cirkul Chevrolet Camaro

  • Daniel Hemric has made 10 NXS starts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and has earned four top five and seven top-10 finishes. Hemric has also led 75 laps at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. 
  • Hemric has earned six top five and 15 top-10 finishes so far in the 2023 season.
  • The No.10 car currently sits seventh in the Owner's Championship.

 

 

"We are coming off of our hometown race at Charlotte to what I can consider a second hometown of mine in Vegas. I'm excited to get out there and see the fans. It's a racetrack that is always fun to race at. Hopefully we can maximize the day in our Cirkul Chevrolet and give ourselves a chance to lock into the next round of the Owner’s Championship.”

 

 

- Daniel Hemric on Las Vegas Motor Speedway
 

Layne Riggs, No. 11 Infinity Communications Group Chevrolet Camaro

 

  • The Alsco Uniforms 301 will be Layne Riggs' first NXS start at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
  • In his first-career NXS start, Riggs earned a 19th-place-finish in Kaulig Racing's No. 11 Chevy at Texas Motor Speedway.

 

 

"I am very excited to be back in the Xfinity Series with Kaulig Racing and Infinity Communications. I learned a lot in my first race and I feel that knowledge will help me tremendously this weekend in Vegas, I am thankful to be surrounded by such a talented group to help guide me on the path to victory"

 

- Layne Riggs on Las Vegas Motor Speedway

 
 

Chandler Smith, No. 16 Quick Tie Products Chevrolet Camaro

 

  • Chandler Smith will make his second start at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the NXS in the Alsco Uniforms 302.
  • Smith led 118 laps after earning his first pole award in the spring race at Las Vegas and finished third.
  • Smith will enter the NXS Round of 8 in sixth, 11 points below the cutline. He has recorded one win, seven top five and 11 top-10 finishes this season.

 

 

"We’re coming to Las Vegas looking for a bit of redemption from last time, and I think we are capable of doing that as a team. We’ve got momentum from the last few weeks, so hopefully we can keep it going."

 

 

- Chandler Smith on Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Kaulig Racing PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« NASCAR National Series News & Notes - Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.