Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Las Vegas Motor Speedway

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Nutrien Ag Solutions Camaro ZL1 AJ Allmendinger has made 12 NCS starts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and has earned two top-10 finishes and led one lap.

So far in the 2023 NCS season, Allmendinger has earned one win, three top fives, six top-10 finishes and has led 64 laps. "Las Vegas is your traditional mile and a half racetrack. Both ends are a little bit different, it’s a very smooth racetrack through (turns) three and four, a little bit of bumps through (turns) one and two. We’ve had good speed there and ran near the front, earning a top-10 finish in the fall race last year. I think we can go there, be competitive and keep building on the speed that we’ve had in our cars. We have the potential to have a strong finish to the year and Vegas is one of those races I have circled as an opportunity to run upfront and put ourselves in position to have a solid run." - AJ Allmendinger on Las Vegas Motor Speedway