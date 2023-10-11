Christopher Bell /-No. 20 Rheem / Smurfit Kappa Toyota Camry TRD Preview - Las Vegas Motor Speedway

No. 20 Rheem / Smurfit Kappa Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes:

BELL NCS AT VEGAS : Christopher Bell will make his eighth NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) start at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (LVMS) this weekend. Earlier this year at Vegas, Bell qualified 10 th and raced his way up to finish fifth. In his previous seven starts combined Bell has earned one pole, one top-five and three top-10 finishes.

Christopher Bell will make his eighth NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) start at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (LVMS) this weekend. Earlier this year at Vegas, Bell qualified 10 and raced his way up to finish fifth. In his previous seven starts combined Bell has earned one pole, one top-five and three top-10 finishes. BELL HISTORY AT LVMS: Bell has had four successful NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) starts at the 1.5-mile oval with three top-five finishes and one pole position. Bell also has three NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series starts at Vegas, earning one top-five and two top-10 finishes.

Bell has had four successful NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) starts at the 1.5-mile oval with three top-five finishes and one pole position. Bell also has three NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series starts at Vegas, earning one top-five and two top-10 finishes. FIRST NCS POLE : Bell earned his first NCS pole at Vegas in the spring race of 2022. It was the first of four poles in 2022 for Bell.

: Bell earned his first NCS pole at Vegas in the spring race of 2022. It was the first of four poles in 2022 for Bell. RHEEM GUESTS AT VEGAS: Rheem is hosting over 160 guests this weekend at Las Vegas. There are guests on-site from Smurfit Kappa, HD Supply, Water Heater Division (West Region, Tankless, Hajoca, Robertson Supply, Richards), the Commercial Air Conditioning Division, and Raypak.

Rheem is hosting over 160 guests this weekend at Las Vegas. There are guests on-site from Smurfit Kappa, HD Supply, Water Heater Division (West Region, Tankless, Hajoca, Robertson Supply, Richards), the Commercial Air Conditioning Division, and Raypak. ROVAL RECAP: Bell qualified second at the ROVAL and ran up front throughout stage one. The No. 20 team was able to capitalize on track position and stage points early in the race as different strategies played out. Bell was able to stay out of trouble and earn a 15 th -place finish, advancing to the round of eight in the Playoffs.

Bell qualified second at the ROVAL and ran up front throughout stage one. The No. 20 team was able to capitalize on track position and stage points early in the race as different strategies played out. Bell was able to stay out of trouble and earn a 15 -place finish, advancing to the round of eight in the Playoffs. JGR AT VEGAS: Joe Gibbs Racing has earned four NCS victories at LVMS. In 100 combined starts, the organization has tallied 27 top-five finishes, 51 top-10s and 1,023 laps led.

Joe Gibbs Racing has earned four NCS victories at LVMS. In 100 combined starts, the organization has tallied 27 top-five finishes, 51 top-10s and 1,023 laps led. RACE INFO: The South Point 400 at LVMS begins at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 15, 2023. The race will be broadcast live on NBC, Sirius XM 90, and PRN Radio.

From the Cockpit:

Christopher Bell: “I can’t wait to get the round of eight started. Vegas is one of my favorite tracks on the schedule and is a place you are able to pass cars if you’re fast, with the multiple groves you can run the top, you can run the bottom, it allows you to create momentum and if you are faster than you can make your way to the front. On the flip side if you aren’t really good you can’t hide, people will be able to get by you. It’s a great place to kick off the round of eight and certainly a good racetrack for me.”

JGR PR