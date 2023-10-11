LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Race Preview: Las Vegas Motor Speedway II

About Sunseeker Resort: Opening in 2023, Florida’s newest luxury resort located in Charlotte Harbor is the first resort property of Sunseeker Resorts, a wholly owned subsidiary of Allegiant Travel Company. Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor occupies over 22 waterfront acres with 785 guest rooms, including 189 Signature Sunsuites™. Set upon the Peace River and Florida Gulf Coast, this premier resort offers 20 original food and beverage concepts; including seven stand-alone restaurants, eleven bars and lounges, two poolside offerings and a 25,000-square-foot multi-dining experience. Additional hotel amenities include a waterfront promenade, two unique rooftop and waterfront pool experiences, 60,000-square-feet of combined convention space, full-service spa and salon, a 7,100-square-foot state-of-the-art fitness center with four group exercise studios with specialty instructor lead classes, three retail and market shops, and an 18-hole championship level golf club exclusive to hotel guests only. The resort is conveniently located within a short drive of Punta Gorda, Fort Myers, Sarasota, St. Petersburg-Clearwater, and Tampa airports. For more information, visit www.sunseekerresorts.com . Follow us on Instagram: @sunseekerresorts and like us on Facebook: @sunseekerresorts.

Guess who's back?: Carson Hocevar is back this weekend for the NASCAR Cup Series event at Las Vegas Motor Speedway where he will make his first series start at the 1.5-mile track. Hocevar is slated to run the rest of the season in the No. 42 Chevrolet as he simultaneously is in the running to the championship four in the NASCAR Truck Series.

Photo skills: Last weekend at Charlotte's ROVAL, Hocevar was a there to cheer on the team as he observed Mike Rockenfeller and the No. 42. He showed a fun side by taking over the team social media instagram and photography. Visit LEGACY M.C.'s Intagram account for the behind the scenes look from Carson's vantage point.

Signed for 2024: Hocevar announced this week the news he would be racing full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2024 in the No. 77 Spire Motorsports entry.

Luke at Las Vegas: Crew chief Luke Lambert has 14 career starts in the NASCAR Cup Series at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and has one top-five and four top-10's with five different drivers. In the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Lambert has three starts with two different drivers who never started worse than fourth and never finished worse than third with 165 laps led.

Carson Appearances: Fans attending the Las Vegas race will have opportunities to meet LEGACY MOTOR CLUB's driver of the No. 42 Chevrolet:

Carson Hocevar Merchandise Rig Autograph Session | Sunday, Oct. 15th: Carson will be at the track and will sign autographs at the LEGACY MOTOR CLUB merchandise trailer in the Fan Zone from 8:30 AM to 9:00 AM.

Race Day Q&A Session | Sunday, Oct. 15th: Located in the Fan Midway at the South Point Casino Stage, Carson will do a Q&A with fans from 9:00-9:15 A.M.

Breast Cancer Awareness: As we enter the month of October, a team tradition that has taken place for many years will continue for the next three races at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Homestead-Miami Speedway, and Martinsville Speedway. Both LEGACY MOTOR CLUB™ cars will carry pink ribbons onboard to honor family members of the respective car's crew members that have been affected by breast cancer.

Quoting Carson Hocevar: "I like running at Las Vegas. We've been quick there and have had some speed in the truck. With that race being at the start of the year for us in the Truck Series, it's been a tougher race balance-wise to try and win the race or go for stage points. It's always a fun track, one that you can move around a little bit. The Cup cars look like they can be a lot of fun there. Luke (Lambert) and this No. 42 group feel pretty confident about going back to Vegas after their spring outing, the post-work they've done, and everything that the team has put together on their mile-and-a-half package. We're all excited to go there and excited to get to work."