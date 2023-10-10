Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Las Vegas Race Advance

Daniel Suárez arrives at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race hoping to restart a streak of consecutive top-10 finishes that ended last Sunday in an accident on the Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway.



Suárez started third and raced in the top-10 throughout Sunday's race before contact from Christopher Bell with 16 laps remaining sent the No. 99 into the wall, dropping it off the lead lap and leaving it with a 33rd-place finish.



Suárez, 31, a native of Monterrey, Mexico entered the race after a 10th-place finish at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on Oct. 1 and an eighth-place finish at Texas Motor Speedway on Sept. 24.



"We certainly deserved a top-10 and maybe a top-five at Charlotte," he said. "But you forget about last week and focus on this week. We have four races remaining in the season and we want to win as badly now as we did when the season started in Daytona.



"We have run better the last three races and I expect that to continue Sunday. There is a lot of racing left in 2023."



In March, Suárez logged a 10th-place finish at Las Vegas where he has led 84 laps in 12 career starts.



He's looking for even better results this weekend on the 1.5-mile oval in Las Vegas. His No. 99 will carry the Tootsie's Orchid Lounge livery on Sunday. The famous Nashville Honky Tonk paint scheme has adorned Suárez's Chevrolet several times in 2023.



NBC will televise Sunday's race at 2:30 p.m. ET.



