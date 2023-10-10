Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Las Vegas II Advance

Ross Chastain's playoff run came to an end Sunday at the Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway, but he's still focused on winning and hopes to do that this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Las Vegas has statistically been one of Chastain's better tracks since driving in the Cup Series for Trackhouse Racing. Last year, he earned finishes of second and third, and earlier this year at the 1.5-mile track he finished 12th.

Chastain's first career NASCAR Series win came in Las Vegas at the September 2018 Xfinity Series race. The Alva, Florida, native dominated the race by leading 180 of 200 laps.

The Chevrolet driver was knocked out of the playoffs at the Roval even though he captured 13 bonus points and finished in the top-10, his first top-10 result since the Roval's inception in 2018.

"We were good at Charlotte, but not great because great would've meant we made the next round," said Chastain who missed the Round of 8 playoffs by 12 points. "A lot of it goes back to Talladega and being in an accident before the end of the first stage. But we did everything we needed to do at Charlotte with getting bonus points and putting us in a position to take advantage of anyone else's misfortune."

If the Worldwide Express driver does make it into victory lane at the Nevada track, it will mark Chastain's second win of the season. He drove the No. 1 Chevrolet to victory lane with the Worldwide Express livery in June at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway. He started from the pole position and led 99 laps en route to the win.

Three weeks ago, it was announced Worldwide Express signed a contract extension with Trackhouse Racing to appear on the Nos. 1 and 99 Chevrolet Camaros into the 2024 season for multiple races.

The WWEX Group of brands, which comprises Worldwide Express, GlobalTranz and Unishippers, offers full-service logistics expertise to more than 121,000 customers across the country. With access to industry-leading small package, truckload, less-than-truckload and managed transportation solutions, its customers benefit from enhanced visibility and value for their supply chains.

NBC will broadcast Sunday's race at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Trackhouse Racing PR