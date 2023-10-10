Code 3 Associates Racing: Chase Briscoe Las Vegas Advance

The No. 14 team has shown a lot of improvement on the intermediate tracks since the series’ first visit to Las Vegas earlier this year. What has changed? “I think it’s been a combination of changes. Stewart-Haas Racing has put a lot of work in to get better as an organization and we’ve made a lot of changes in how we do things on the No. 14 team that have led us to find a little more consistency on the intermediates. We really struggled to find some middle ground earlier this season, we were either really good or really bad. If you look at the last few intermediates – Darlington, Kansas, and Texas – we were able to find something that worked. I think our worst finish out of those was Darlington, and that was a struggle but turned out better than we could’ve hoped. Texas was a good day for us and I think we can use something from those races to help us continue to improve on the intermediate tracks.” You’re down to the last four races of the season. What are you most looking forward to in the final stretch? “We’ve got four more chances to learn on the track for next year and I feel like two of those may also be chances to get a win. We’ve been really good at Martinsville and Phoenix and I don’t see that changing. I’d love to finish the season with a win but, no matter what, we’ve come a long way this year and have turned a tough start into a decent finish. We have learned a lot and have a good start on next season. We’ll just keep taking advantage of every opportunity to improve and hopefully that pays off for us in the end.” TSC PR