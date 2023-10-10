Las Vegas Motor Speedway 2 Advance

|
CUSTER OPENS ROUND OF 8
Cole Custer is carrying the Ford postseason banner and heads to Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the Round of 8 opener with some ground to make up on the field. Custer is seeded fifth and finds himself two points below the cut line, but has a solid record at LVMS. In six career series starts, Custer has started on the pole three times (consecutively from 2018-19) and does not have a finish worse than 12th as he owns an average finish of 8.0. Custer qualified third and finished 12th on the first trip to Vegas earlier this year.
Ford Performance PR