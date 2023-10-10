Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 Frontline Enterprises Ford Mustang Team Las Vegas Motor Speedway Competition Notes

COMPETITION NOTES: Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 Frontline Enterprises Ford Mustang return to the 1.5- mile oval after last competing at the track in March. The team goes into this weekend looking to better their 31st place finish. Gilliland has a career best finish of 23rd in the Cup series at the track and 5th in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. CREW CHIEF RYAN BERGENTY: “We’re ready for Vegas. We didn’t have the best results there in the Spring, but we’re returning with more resources and information this time around. “There’re only a couple races left this season. We are going to make the most of them and fight each weekend for the best finish possible.” DRIVER TODD GILLILAND: “The team and I have been hammering away all week for this race. We’re focused on the little details. Everything matters. “I’m super excited to see Frontline Enterprises back on the Ford Mustang. They have been one of my longest standing partners, going back to my truck series days. Hopefully I can make them proud.”