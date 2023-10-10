Matt Kenseth Joins LEGACY MOTOR CLUB™ as a Competition Advisor

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB™ today announced 2023 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee and 2003 Winston Cup Series Champion Matt Kenseth as a Competition Advisor. In this role, Kenseth will provide guidance and strategy on the competition side, serving as a mentor to drivers Erik Jones and John Hunter Nemechek, as well as assisting the Club throughout its transition to Toyota for the 2024 season.

“Jimmie and I have so much respect for each other as both competitors and friends – we are alike in many ways and at similar points in our careers,” said Kenseth. “This is a great opportunity for me to be a resource for two extremely talented drivers and help on the racing operations side with this transition to Toyota. I’m really looking forward to seeing what we can accomplish together.”

Club co-owners Johnson and Maury Gallagher are optimistic about the alliance with Kenseth. As history goes, Johnson and Kenseth’s 2013 NASCAR Cup Series chase to the championship featured a spirited battle between the two drivers. Kenseth won seven races during that season – as opposed to Johnson’s six wins – but after chasing each other for several weeks - including a tie for the points lead leaving Martinsville Speedway - Kenseth finished second in the standings as Johnson won his sixth career title.

“Not only is Matt an excellent driver and a fierce competitor, he’s also a great friend,” Johnson said. “This alliance makes so much sense. Matt is extremely smart, has worked with Toyota while racing for Joe Gibbs Racing, and is still as competitive as ever. He’s a natural-born athlete and as fit as I have ever seen him. I’m so glad he is willing to share his knowledge and experience with us, and we look forward to all Matt has to offer.”

Kenseth, who stepped away from full-time competition in 2020 has stayed busy with family, competing in the 2022 Boston Marathon where he finished with a time of 3:01:40, and celebrating his 2023 NASCAR Hall of Fame induction. Over the course of his 20-year Cup Series career, Kenseth had 39 victories at 19 different tracks and won the 2003 NASCAR Cup Series Championship. Kenseth is a two-time DAYTONA 500 champion, the 2000 Rookie of the Year, a Southern 500 winner, a Coca-Cola 600 winner, and the 2004 International Race of Champions (IROC) champion. He qualified for the “NASCAR Playoffs” in 13 of 14 seasons attempted. In addition to his 39 wins, Kenseth recorded 182 top-five and 331 top-10 finishes in 697 starts, as well as 20 pole position awards.

Kenseth and Joey Cohen, LEGACY MOTOR CLUB’s vice president of racing operations, worked together at Roush Racing when Cohen was an engineer for the team.

“Matt is going to help make this transition to Toyota smooth,” said Cohen. “He is one of the best drivers out there, and even though he is no longer behind the wheel, his perspective and advice will be crucial heading into next season for both our drivers and crews.”

Kenseth will assume the role within LEGACY MOTOR CLUB immediately. For more information on Matt Kenseth and his stories career, log on to: www.MattKenseth.com

