RFK Advance | Las Vegas II

Buescher’s position in the Round of 8 is the furthest any RFK driver has advanced in the current elimination playoff format since Carl Edwards in 2014.

Chris Buescher advanced to the Round of 8 for the first time in his career, and remains as one of eight drivers now vying for Championship 4 position over the next three weeks (Vegas, Homestead, Martinsville).

The Round of 8 in the NASCAR Playoffs kicks off this weekend as Las Vegas Motor Speedway hosts its second race date of 2023.

Keselowski at Las Vegas

Starts: 20

Wins: 3 (2014, 2016, 2018)

Top-10s: 12

Poles: 2 (2013, 2017)

Keselowski also has a win at Vegas in the Xfinity Series (2014) with four overall top-10s in 10 NXS starts. He also made one truck start back in 2005.

The Michigan native has an average starting position of 11.6 with two poles (2013, 2017). Overall he has nine top-10 qualifying efforts, and is coming off a P7 starting spot this spring.

Last season Keselowski finished 24 th in the spring and 17 th in the fall race.

Keselowski first won in Las Vegas in 2014 after starting from the second position and leading 53 laps. He followed that with wins two years apart in 2016 and 2018.

Keselowski is a three-time winner at LVMS, one of 11 tracks he has multiple wins at on the circuit. Overall he has an 11.9 average finish with 12 top-10s and eight finishes inside the top five in 20 starts. This spring he finished 17 th .

Buescher at Las Vegas

Starts: 13

Wins: --

Top-10s: 1

Poles: --

Buescher made two Xfinity Series starts at Las Vegas and recorded a best finish of ninth (2014) in the No. 60 entry for Jack Roush.

His best qualifying effort of 12 th came last fall as he has a 23.1 average starting position overall.

Most recently, Buescher finished 21 st this spring, and 15 th in the fall race a season ago.

Buescher makes his 14 th Cup start at Las Vegas this weekend, where he carries an average finish of 17.8 with one top-10 (ninth – 2020).

RFK Historically at Las Vegas

Cup Wins: 7 (Mark Martin, 1998; Jeff Burton, 1999, 2000; Matt Kenseth, 2003, 2004; Carl Edwards, 2008, 2011)

Early JACKpot: RFK hit the Vegas jackpot right off the bat, winning the inaugural Cup event at Las Vegas in 1998. Mark Martin led 82 laps in the victory that served as a banner day for RFK.

Inaugural Sweep: RFK placed all five of its Cup entries inside the top 10 of that inaugural Las Vegas Cup race in 1998, including three inside the top five, four inside the top six, one in the winners circle and the runner up (6 – 1st, 99 – 2nd, 26 – 4th, 16 – 6th and 97 – 10th).

Continued Success: RFK won the first three Cup races at LVMS from ‘98-’00, with Jeff Burton winning back-to-back events in ’99 and ’00. RFK also took three of the first nine Xfinity Series events at LVMS.

Victory Lane at Vegas: In addition to the first three Cup races at LVMS, RFK again found the winners’ circle in 2003 and 2004 at the 1.5-mile track with Matt Kenseth. Carl Edwards took the checkered flag at the 2008 and 2011 events to give RFK seven Cup wins at Las Vegas with four different drivers.

Back to Back at Vegas: RFK has won back-to-back Cup races at LVMS on two separate occasions in ’99-’00 and ’03-04’ and once in the Xfinity Series in ‘99 and ‘00.