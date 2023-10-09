Burton Finishes 24th at Charlotte

Harrison Burton and the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane Mustang emerged from a rough-and-tumble race on the ROVAL at Charlotte Motor Speedway with a 24th-place finish.

Burton started the 109-lap race on the 17-turn, 2.28-mile track from 31st place. He worked his way up to 25th by Lap 17, pitted a lap later and ended the first 25-lap Stage in 28th place.

It was like rinse and repeat in the second Stage as he worked his way back up to 26th, made a stop then ended that segment again in 28th.

In the third and final portion of the race he got up to 20th place with 15 laps remaining. The Motorcraft/Quick Lane team elected to pit for fresh tire at that point. Burton restarted 27th, and after dropping back initially he regained the lost ground and wound up 24th at the checkered flag.

Burton and the No. 21 team now turn their attention to next Sunday’s South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

WBR PR