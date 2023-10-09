RCR NCS Race Recap: Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval

"The No. 8 Lenovo Chevrolet Camaro was fast today at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL. This RCR team is capable of running well and they gave me a great car today. We had good speed in our Camaro, we just weren’t able to hold on with the tires as long as I wanted to. We needed more overall grip. During those last couple of restarts, we were fighting with traction up off the corners and with front-turn to be able to turn into the corners. We gave it a valiant effort. That was about what we thought we would get out of here, at least what I thought. We wanted to come here and win. It rides on my shoulders anyway with the previous two weeks – not getting anything out of Texas Motor Speedway and not getting a whole lot out of Talladega Superspeedway. I’m proud of everyone at RCR and ECR Engines. We just had bad circumstances, but we’ll fight on another day.” -Kyle Busch