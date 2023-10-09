LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Race Recap: Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL

Erik Jones Post-Race Thoughts: Sidelined by damage sustained in an accident in the final stage.
“We’ve kind of struggled all year on road courses. We haven’t really had a good day on one this season, so I need to get better on my end – figure out what to do and how to race on them. With this car, I’ve never really had a great day on road courses, so it’s frustrating. The car is just different to drive on road courses, so just have to get better. Hopefully for next year, we can figure out what to do, get some more simulator time and dial it in.”