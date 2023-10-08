NCS: Tyler Reddick on Pole for Sunday’s Roval at Charlotte

Tyler Reddick will lead the field to green in Sunday’s Bank of America Rival 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.



Reddick, who enters Sunday’s race below the cutline needs a good finish to secure a spot into the Round of 8.



Reddick took the top spot with a speed of 102.839 mph. For Reddick, this marks his sixth career pole and his second pole this season.

Rounding out the top five were Christoper Bell in second (102.695 mph), Daniel Suarez in third (102.603 mph), Bubba Wallace in fourth (102.569 mph) and Kyle Busch in fifth (102.494 mph).

Playoff driver Denny Hamlin spun out during qualifying and was not able to post a time. Hamlin will start Sunday’s race from the ninth position. As result of Hamlin’s spin, Ty Gibbs was not able to turn a lap due the the qualifying session ending under the red flag.

Rounding out the top ten in qualifying were AJ Allmendinger in sixth (102.353 mph), Joey Logano in seventh (102.203 mph), Chase Elliott in eighth (102.20 mph), Denny Hamlin in ninth (no time) and Ty Gibbs in tenth (no time).



Kyle Larson, who won the Roval two years ago will start from the rear of the field. Larson made contact with the wall during practice, forcing Larson to go to a backup to start Sunday’s race. Larson enters Sunday only 15 points above the cutline.



Playoff drivers the failed to make the second round of qualifying include: Martin Truex Jr. in 11th (102.885 mph), Ross Chastain in 12th (102.831 mph), William Byron in 14th (102.343 mph), Ryan Blaney in 17th (102.279 mph), Brad Keselowski in 19th (102.219 mph) and Chris Buescher in 20th (102.115 mph).

The green flag for Sunday’s Bank of America Roval 400 is set to wave at 2:34 p.m. Eastern on NBC.