Logano Leads Ford in Charlotte Roval Cup Qualifying

Ford Qualifying Results:
7th – Joey Logano
13th – Michael McDowell
17th – Ryan Blaney
18th – Ryan Preece
19th – Brad Keselowski
20th – Chris Buescher
21st – Aric Almirola
22nd – Kevin Harvick
29th – Austin Cindric
30th – Chase Briscoe
31st – Harrison Burton
32nd – Todd Gilliland
34th – Zane Smith
35th – Andy Lally
JOEY LOGANO, No. 22 Shell/Pennzoil Ford Mustang – “It’s nice to get something solid that we’ve developed over the last couple of weeks, so that felt good. We’ve just got to get a little bit faster. The 45 is in a different league right now, not that we can change a whole bunch, but there are enough things and enough knobs that we can tune on to try to get a little bit better for tomorrow. We’ll call the race the best that we know how to and try to maximize our finish,.”
Ford Performance PR