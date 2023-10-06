Pitbull Releases New Spanglish Album Trackhouse

The album sees Pitbull tread new territory once again. After joining Trackhouse Racing as a co-owner in 2021 with an unprecedented vision, he integrates the cultures of music and sports like never before. TRACKHOUSE reflects his passion for NASCAR and, of course, his elevated musicality.

Pitbull has emphasized that the new album has an authentic purpose, and his primary goal is bringing people together all around the world.

“This is real. This is all about our stories coming together, and that’s why the fans love it. … This right here is about making history, it’s generational, it’s about creating a legacy, having fun doing it with entertainment.” said Pitbull.

The album includes “Freak 54 (Freak Out)” featuring none other than the legendary Nile Rodgers. The single gathered over 1 million Spotify streams and 2 million-plus YouTube views on the music video.

Latin dance music powerhouse Vikina is featured on two singles, “Take a Shot” and “It Takes 3” with a unique disco-pop feel.

Omar Courtz, also signed to Mr. 305 records, is featured on the previously released single Me Pone Mal which garnered millions of streams earlier this year.

Listen to TRACKHOUSE here.

Pitbull will bring the new music to life on the road when he embarks on The Trilogy Tour alongside Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin. It canvases North America throughout the fall, launching October 14 in Washington, D.C. Tour stops include major markets coast-to-coast, and concludes on December 10 in Vancouver, BC.

Pitbull is in the driver’s seat again, and he’s about to change the game once more with TRACKHOUSE.

The Trilogy Tour schedule and other upcoming shows is available here.