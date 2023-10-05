Hendrick Motorsports Media Advance: Charlotte ROVAL

|
|
|
|
|
|
2023
|
All-Time
|
ROVAL
|
Races
|
31
|
1,340
|
5
|
Wins
|
9*
|
300*
|
3*
|
Poles
|
6
|
245*
|
1**
|
Top 5
|
37*
|
1,227*
|
5**
|
Top 10
|
58*
|
2,103*
|
12*
|
Laps Led
|
1,992
|
79,309*
|
184*
|
Stage Wins
|
14
|
93
|
2
|
|
|
|
*Most **Most (tie)
SAID SADDLES UP: Boris Said will be behind the wheel of the No. 17 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro in Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL with Greg Ives serving as the crew chief. Said is a former sports car series champion with victories in the 24 Hours of Daytona and the 12 Hours of Sebring. In 2005, he became the first American to win the prestigious 24 Hours of Nürburgring. Said has 29 starts in the Xfinity Series, which includes a win at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal in 2010. Known as a road-course ringer throughout his 149 national series starts, the 61-year-old driver’s last NASCAR start came in 2022 at Circuit of The Americas.
EDGE OF SEVENTEEN: Prior to Saturday's race, Hendrick Motorsports has made five starts in the Xfinity Series this year. NASCAR Cup Series regulars Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, William Byron and Alex Bowman have each made at least one appearance in the No. 17 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro with a combined three top-five finishes, four top-10s and one pole position. The No. 17 carries special significance to the Hendrick Motorsports family as it is the same number Ricky Hendrick drove and won with in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Rajah Caruth is slated to drive the car at Phoenix Raceway in the season finale on Saturday, Nov. 4. In its history, Hendrick Motorsports has earned one Xfinity Series championship (2003) and 26 race wins in the series.
PLAYOFF LOWDOWN: For the 10th straight season, Hendrick Motorsports has at least two drivers in the Round of 12. Byron and Larson remain in the playoff field. In addition, the Nos. 5, 9 and 24 teams are battling for the owner championship. Byron's victory at Texas locks him into the Round of 8 and marks the 10th straight season that the organization has had at least one driver in that round.
CHAMPIONSHIP COUNT: The Rick Hendrick-owned team has a series-best 14 Cup Series championships. NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2024 inductee Jimmie Johnson accounts for half of those with seven (2006-10, 2013 and 2016). NASCAR Hall of Famer and team vice chairman Jeff Gordon racked up four titles (1995, 1997-98 and 2001). NASCAR Hall of Famer Terry Labonte (1996), Elliott (2020) and Larson (2021) each have one championship for the team. Nine of those titles have come in the playoff era (2004-present).
GOOD SIGN: In six of the last seven occurrences where a Hendrick Motorsports driver has won at least six races, that driver has gone on to win the title (Johnson in 2007-10 and 2013 and Larson in 2021). Byron has half dozen wins in the 2023 season.
RECORD SETTERS: Hendrick Motorsports has posted a series-best 57 wins in the playoffs, which is 21 more than the closest team. Johnson has the most with 29 victories. Among the current driver lineup, Elliott and Larson top the board with seven wins apiece in the playoffs followed by Byron and Bowman with one each.
ROVAL WINNERS: With three wins in the five races at the Charlotte ROVAL, the Concord, North Carolina-based team is the winningest team at the 17-turn layout. Elliott won back-to-back races in 2019 and 2020 and Larson scored the victory in 2021.
LEAD ON: A trio of Hendrick Motorsports drivers rank one-two-three in laps led at the Charlotte ROVAL. Elliott (94) is atop the board followed by Byron (80) and then Larson (60). In addition, two drivers rank one-two in average finish with Bowman (6.00) posting the best mark in front of Elliott (8.00).
RULERS OF THE ROAD: Totaling 27 victories, Hendrick Motorsports has the most all-time triumphs on road courses in Cup Series history. The two closest teams in this statistic have combined for only 23 wins. Since its inaugural season in 1984, the organization has won 28.13% of road course events (27 wins in 96 races). The team also tops the board among Cup Series squads on road courses in poles (25), top-five finishes (88), top-10s (148) and laps led (2,274). The team is tied for the most stage wins (15).
GREAT EIGHT: Eight different drivers (most by a Cup Series team on road courses) have accounted for the 27 road course wins: Gordon (nine), Elliott (seven), Larson (four), Tim Richmond (three), Byron (one), Johnson (one), Geoff Bodine (one) and Ricky Rudd (one).
STUDYING THE TRENDS: In the last nine 2023 Cup Series races, the organization has had at least one driver finish in the top five. This is the longest such streak in the series this season. Those top fives came at Michigan International Speedway (Larson), the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course (Elliott and Bowman), Watkins Glen (Byron), Daytona International Speedway (Elliott), Darlington Raceway (Larson and Byron), Kansas Speedway (Larson), Bristol Motor Speedway (Larson), Texas (Byron) and Talladega Superspeedway (Byron).
G56 RIDES AGAIN: Fans will get to see the Hendrick Motorsports Garage 56 car hit the track stateside when Jordan Taylor runs pace laps with the car ahead of Sunday's Cup Series race. The car took part in the 2023 24 Hours of Le Mans in collaboration with NASCAR, Chevrolet, Goodyear and IMSA. Taylor was a backup driver and coach for the team, which was comprised of drivers Jenson Button, Jimmie Johnson and Mike Rockenfeller. Vice president of competition Chad Knaus and Ives oversaw the effort as the team completed 285 laps at the 8.4-mile circuit.
WINDOW OF HOPE: Each of the four Hendrick Motorsports drivers in Sunday's race will participate in the Window of Hope pink window net program started by Kurt Busch. Following the race, each driver will sign their window net and it will be auctioned off through The Erik Jones Foundation, which is partnering with Busch for this cause. The auction for the signed pink window nets opens on Monday, Oct. 9 and closes on Monday, Oct. 16. Last year’s program raised more than $100,000 benefiting breast cancer research and treatment in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.