NBC Sports Presents NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series Playoff Elimination Races at Charlotte Roval This Weekend on NBC

NBC Sports presents NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series Playoff elimination races this weekend on NBC at the unpredictable and chaotic Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL, as the top drivers in both series look to move one step closer to championship weekend in Phoenix in November.



NASCAR: CUP SERIES BANK OF AMERICA ROVAL 400 AND XFINITY SERIES DRIVE FOR THE CURE 250

Four drivers will be eliminated as the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs will move from the Round of 12 to the Round of 8 following Sunday’s race at the Charlotte ROVAL. William Byron and Ryan Blaney have secured their spots in the next round of the Playoffs with wins at Texas and Talladega the last two weekends. Tyler Reddick, Bubba Wallace, Ross Chastain and Kyle Busch currently sit ninth through 12th in the standings and will need strong performances or a win to advance to the Round of 8.

Sunday’s coverage of the Bank of America ROVAL 400 begins on NBC at 2 p.m. ET with Countdown to Green, followed by green flag shortly after 2:30 p.m. ET. NASCAR America post-race coverage will immediately follow the checkered flag on Peacock. Practice and qualifying will air on the NBC Sports app and NBCSports.com at 12 p.m. ET with USA Network joining in progress.

2023 NASCAR CUP SERIES PLAYOFF STANDINGS ROUND OF 12

Driver Points William Byron 3136 Ryan Blaney 3078 Denny Hamlin 3108 Christopher Bell 3080 Chris Buescher 3077 Martin Truex Jr. 3075 Kyle Larson 3073 Brad Keselowski 3060 Tyler Reddick 3058 Bubba Wallace 3051 Ross Chastain 3050 Kyle Busch 3034

Saturday’s Xfinity Series race coverage on NBC begins at 3 p.m. ET, with practice and qualifying streaming on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app at 10 a.m. ET. John Hunter Nemecheck won last weekend’s race at Texas Motor Speedway and leads the Xfinity Series Playoff standings. Parker Kligerman sits one point behind Daniel Hemric for the final spot in the Round of 8. In addition to airing on NBC, Saturday’s Xfinity Series race will also stream on Peacock.



2023 NASCAR XFINITY SERIES PLAYOFF STANDINGS ROUND OF 12

Driver Points John Hunter Nemecheck 2148 Justin Allgaier 2137 Cole Custer 2117 Austin Hill 2098 Chandler Smith 2086 Sammy Smith 2072 Sheldon Creed 2063 Daniel Hemric 2055 Parker Kligerman 2054 Jeb Burton 2036 Josh Berry 2028 Sam Mayer 2021

Two-time Daytona 500 winner and NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., 21-time Cup Series race winner and “The Mayor” of NASCAR Jeff Burton, and Daytona 500-winning crew chief Steve Letarte will serve as analysts for both the Cup and Xfinity Series races from the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL with lead NASCAR race announcer Rick Allen.

Marty Snider, Dave Burns and Kim Coon will serve as pit reporters on Sunday.

Snider will anchor pre- and post-race studio coverage with NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett, Burton and Earnhardt Jr.

The official home of the NASCAR Championship and Playoffs, NBC Sports will once again present the final 20 NASCAR Cup Series races and 19 NASCAR Xfinity Series races in 2023 across NBC, Peacock and USA Network, culminating with the Championship at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 4-5.

BROADCAST TEAM

Analysts: Dale Earnhardt Jr. , Jeff Burton , Steve Letarte

Play by Play: Rick Allen

Pit Reporters: Marty Snider, Dave Burns, Kim Coon

STUDIO COVERAGE TEAM

Host: Marty Snider

Analysts: Dale Jarrett, Jeff Burton, Dale Earnhardt Jr.

HOW TO WATCH

TV – NBC, USA Network

Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app

Date Coverage Platform Time (ET) Sat., Oct. 7 NASCAR Xfinity Series Practice & Qualifying Streaming 10 a.m. NASCAR Cup Series Practice & Qualifying Streaming/USA* 12 p.m. NASCAR Xfinity Series Drive For The Cure 250 NBC/Peacock 3 p.m. Sun., Oct. 8 Countdown to Green NBC 2 p.m. NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400 NBC 2:30 p.m. NASCAR America Post-Race – NASCAR Cup Series Peacock 6 p.m.

*JIP at 12:30 p.m. ET

NBC SPORTS ANNOUNCES ITS 2024 NASCAR SCHEDULE HIGHLIGHTED BY 10 CUP SERIES RACES ON NBC BROADCAST NETWORK

On Wednesday, NBC Sports, in conjunction with NASCAR, announced race start times and networks for its NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series coverage for the 2024 season.

NBC Sports’ 2024 NASCAR schedule will include 10 Cup Series races on the NBC broadcast network, with a total of 39 races (20 Cup, 19 Xfinity) presented live across NBC, USA Network and Peacock in 2024.

Schedule highlights include the much-anticipated second-running of the Chicago street course race on Sunday, July 7, at 4:30 p.m. ET on NBC. Last year’s inaugural Chicago race was NBC’s most-watched NASCAR race in six years , averaging a Total Audience Delivery (TAD) of 4.795 million viewers.

NBC Sports begins its 2024 Cup Series coverage with the series’ inaugural race at Iowa Speedway in primetime on USA Network on Sunday, June 16, at 7 p.m. ET.

Click here for full schedule highlights and details of NBC Sports’ 2024 NASCAR schedule.

