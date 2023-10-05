Beard Motorsports: Austin Hill Charlotte ROVAL Advance

This has been a departure from the typical season for Beard Motorsports with races at Atlanta, Michigan and, now Charlotte, joining the traditional superspeedway races at Daytona and Talladega. What has the experience been like for you? “This schedule is something we have been determined to do and it was a group decision from Amie and Mark Jr., to Darren (Shaw, crew chief) and Brendan (Gaughan). I do think that we’ve been competitive and that is our goal. You never want to go and look bad, so we strive as hard as we can to go and put our best foot forward. I think we have accomplished a lot of that and we’re proud of what we have been able to do. We just try to keep doing what we’re doing and plowing through it and making the best decisions we can.” The No. 62 team is a labor of love for you and your family. What has it been like this year to see it grow with the expanded schedule and additional partners? “My husband gave us this love of racing and keeping his vision alive is very important and central to this team. And we are enjoying it. We love it. It’s not always easy – racing at this level is not easy. We just try to do the best we can every time we are on the track. We are very determined. We don’t go there to lose. We go to be competitive and try to win so that’s what we keep in mind all of the time. We aren’t settling for something. We want to make this work so we can win.” Austin Hill has been behind the wheel for all of your races in 2023. What has that experience been like? “The drivers that we’ve had have all become family. We just kind of bring them into the fold. We enjoy all of them and their personalities. It’s been so much fun to be with each of them and to get to know them. We’ve had two crazy guys from Las Vegas in Brendan (Gaughan) and Noah (Gragson). Austin is so nice and respectful, and we enjoy spending time with him at the track. He’s very business-like and serious about his racing. He and his family are so sweet. He’s a very dedicated guy and we’ve been so lucky to have him on board this year.”