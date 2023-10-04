NBC Sports Announces Its 2024 NASCAR Schedule Highlighted by 10 Cup Series Races on NBC Broadcast Network

NBC Sports, in conjunction with NASCAR, today announced race start times and networks for its NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series coverage for the 2024 season.
NBC Sports’ 2024 NASCAR schedule will include 10 Cup Series races on the NBC broadcast network, with a total of 39 races (20 Cup, 19 Xfinity) presented live across NBC, USA Network and Peacock in 2024.
Schedule highlights include the much-anticipated second-running of the Chicago street course race on Sunday, July 7, at 4:30 p.m. ET on NBC. Last year’s inaugural Chicago race was NBC’s most-watched NASCAR race in six years, averaging a Total Audience Delivery (TAD) of 4.795 million viewers.
NBC Sports begins its 2024 Cup Series coverage with the series’ inaugural race at Iowa Speedway in primetime on USA Network on Sunday, June 16, at 7 p.m. ET.
Following are additional highlights from NBC Sports’ 2024 NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series schedule:
- The final six races of the Cup Series Playoffs will be shown on NBC, including Talladega (Oct. 6; 2 p.m. ET), the Charlotte ROVAL (Oct. 13; 2 p.m. ET), and the Championship Race in Phoenix (Nov. 10; 3 p.m. ET);
- The Cup Series regular-season finale will air on USA Network at Darlington Raceway on Sunday, September 1, at 6 p.m. ET;
- USA Network enters its third season as NBC Sports’ cable home of NASCAR, presenting 25 Cup and Xfinity Series races in 2023. Xfinity Series racing will begin on USA Network on Saturday, June 15, at 3:30 p.m. ET from Iowa, while the Cup Series premieres on USA Network the next day in primetime at 7 p.m. ET in Iowa;
- Additional highlights on USA include four Cup Series Playoff races (Atlanta, Watkins Glen, Bristol, Kansas) as well as regular season races at Pocono, Richmond, and more.
- Details around the races to be presented on Peacock will be announced in the future.
Following are NBC Sports’ 2024 NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series schedules featuring networks and race start times*:
|NBC SPORTS 2024 NASCAR CUP SERIES SCHEDULE
|Date
|Location
|Platform
|Time (ET)
|Sunday, June 16
|Iowa
|USA
|7 p.m.
|Sunday, June 23
|New Hampshire
|USA
|2 p.m.
|Sunday, June 30
|Nashville
|NBC
|3:30 p.m.
|Sunday, July 7
|Chicago
|NBC
|4:30 p.m.
|Sunday, July 14
|Pocono
|USA
|2:30 p.m.
|Sunday, July 21
|Indianapolis
|NBC
|2:30 p.m.
|Sunday, August 11
|Richmond
|USA
|6 p.m.
|Sunday, August 18
|Michigan
|USA
|2:30 p.m.
|Saturday, August 24
|Daytona
|NBC
|7:30 p.m.
|Sunday, September 1
|Darlington
|USA
|6 p.m.
|Sunday, September 8
|Atlanta
|USA
|3 p.m.
|Sunday, September 15
|Watkins Glen
|USA
|3 p.m.
|Saturday, September 21
|Bristol
|USA
|7:30 p.m.
|Sunday, September 29
|Kansas
|USA
|3 p.m.
|Sunday, October 6
|Talladega
|NBC
|2 p.m.
|Sunday, October 13
|Charlotte ROVAL
|NBC
|2 p.m.
|Sunday, October 20
|Las Vegas
|NBC
|2:30 p.m.
|Sunday, October 27
|Homestead-Miami
|NBC
|2:30 p.m.
|Sunday, November 3
|Martinsville
|NBC
|2 p.m.
|Sunday, November 10
|Phoenix
|NBC
|3 p.m.
|NBC SPORTS 2024 NASCAR XFINITY SERIES SCHEDULE
|Date
|Location
|Platform
|Time (ET)
|Saturday, June 15
|Iowa
|USA
|3:30 p.m.
|Saturday, June 22
|New Hampshire
|USA
|3:30 p.m.
|Saturday, June 29
|Nashville
|USA
|5 p.m.
|Saturday, July 6
|Chicago
|NBC
|2:30 p.m.
|Saturday, July 13
|Pocono
|USA
|3 p.m.
|Saturday, July 20
|Indianapolis Road Course
|USA
|3:30 p.m.
|Saturday, August 17
|Michigan
|USA
|3:30 p.m.
|Friday, August 23
|Daytona
|USA
|7:30 p.m.
|Saturday, August 31
|Darlington
|USA
|3:30 p.m.
|Saturday, September 7
|Atlanta
|USA
|3 p.m.
|Saturday, September 14
|Watkins Glen
|USA
|3 p.m.
|Friday, September 20
|Bristol
|USA
|7:30 p.m.
|Saturday, September 28
|Kansas
|USA
|3:30 p.m.
|Saturday, October 5
|Talladega
|NBC
|3:30 p.m.
|Saturday, October 12
|Charlotte ROVAL
|USA
|3:30 p.m.
|Saturday, October 19
|Las Vegas
|NBC
|3 p.m.
|Saturday, October 26
|Homestead-Miami
|NBC
|3 p.m.
|Saturday, November 2
|Martinsville
|USA
|3 p.m.
|Saturday, November 9
|Phoenix
|USA
|6 p.m.
*subject to change
NBC Sports PR