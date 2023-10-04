NBC Sports Announces Its 2024 NASCAR Schedule Highlighted by 10 Cup Series Races on NBC Broadcast Network

NBC Sports, in conjunction with NASCAR, today announced race start times and networks for its NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series coverage for the 2024 season.

NBC Sports’ 2024 NASCAR schedule will include 10 Cup Series races on the NBC broadcast network, with a total of 39 races (20 Cup, 19 Xfinity) presented live across NBC, USA Network and Peacock in 2024.

Schedule highlights include the much-anticipated second-running of the Chicago street course race on Sunday, July 7, at 4:30 p.m. ET on NBC. Last year’s inaugural Chicago race was NBC’s most-watched NASCAR race in six years , averaging a Total Audience Delivery (TAD) of 4.795 million viewers.

NBC Sports begins its 2024 Cup Series coverage with the series’ inaugural race at Iowa Speedway in primetime on USA Network on Sunday, June 16, at 7 p.m. ET.

Following are additional highlights from NBC Sports’ 2024 NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series schedule:

The final six races of the Cup Series Playoffs will be shown on NBC, including Talladega (Oct. 6; 2 p.m. ET), the Charlotte ROVAL (Oct. 13; 2 p.m. ET), and the Championship Race in Phoenix (Nov. 10; 3 p.m. ET);

The Cup Series regular-season finale will air on USA Network at Darlington Raceway on Sunday, September 1, at 6 p.m. ET;

USA Network enters its third season as NBC Sports’ cable home of NASCAR, presenting 25 Cup and Xfinity Series races in 2023. Xfinity Series racing will begin on USA Network on Saturday, June 15, at 3:30 p.m. ET from Iowa, while the Cup Series premieres on USA Network the next day in primetime at 7 p.m. ET in Iowa;

Additional highlights on USA include four Cup Series Playoff races (Atlanta, Watkins Glen, Bristol, Kansas) as well as regular season races at Pocono, Richmond, and more.

Details around the races to be presented on Peacock will be announced in the future.

Following are NBC Sports’ 2024 NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series schedules featuring networks and race start times*:

NBC SPORTS 2024 NASCAR CUP SERIES SCHEDULE Date Location Platform Time (ET) Sunday, June 16 Iowa USA 7 p.m. Sunday, June 23 New Hampshire USA 2 p.m. Sunday, June 30 Nashville NBC 3:30 p.m. Sunday, July 7 Chicago NBC 4:30 p.m. Sunday, July 14 Pocono USA 2:30 p.m. Sunday, July 21 Indianapolis NBC 2:30 p.m. Sunday, August 11 Richmond USA 6 p.m. Sunday, August 18 Michigan USA 2:30 p.m. Saturday, August 24 Daytona NBC 7:30 p.m. Sunday, September 1 Darlington USA 6 p.m. Sunday, September 8 Atlanta USA 3 p.m. Sunday, September 15 Watkins Glen USA 3 p.m. Saturday, September 21 Bristol USA 7:30 p.m. Sunday, September 29 Kansas USA 3 p.m. Sunday, October 6 Talladega NBC 2 p.m. Sunday, October 13 Charlotte ROVAL NBC 2 p.m. Sunday, October 20 Las Vegas NBC 2:30 p.m. Sunday, October 27 Homestead-Miami NBC 2:30 p.m. Sunday, November 3 Martinsville NBC 2 p.m. Sunday, November 10 Phoenix NBC 3 p.m.

NBC SPORTS 2024 NASCAR XFINITY SERIES SCHEDULE Date Location Platform Time (ET) Saturday, June 15 Iowa USA 3:30 p.m. Saturday, June 22 New Hampshire USA 3:30 p.m. Saturday, June 29 Nashville USA 5 p.m. Saturday, July 6 Chicago NBC 2:30 p.m. Saturday, July 13 Pocono USA 3 p.m. Saturday, July 20 Indianapolis Road Course USA 3:30 p.m. Saturday, August 17 Michigan USA 3:30 p.m. Friday, August 23 Daytona USA 7:30 p.m. Saturday, August 31 Darlington USA 3:30 p.m. Saturday, September 7 Atlanta USA 3 p.m. Saturday, September 14 Watkins Glen USA 3 p.m. Friday, September 20 Bristol USA 7:30 p.m. Saturday, September 28 Kansas USA 3:30 p.m. Saturday, October 5 Talladega NBC 3:30 p.m. Saturday, October 12 Charlotte ROVAL USA 3:30 p.m. Saturday, October 19 Las Vegas NBC 3 p.m. Saturday, October 26 Homestead-Miami NBC 3 p.m. Saturday, November 2 Martinsville USA 3 p.m. Saturday, November 9 Phoenix USA 6 p.m.

*subject to change

NBC Sports PR