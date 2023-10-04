Wednesday, Oct 04

NASCAR Announces 2024 Cup Series Schedule

NASCAR Cup Series News
NASCAR announced Wednesday the schedule for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series, highlighted by a shakeup in the playoff slate, and the return to some familiar settings at select venues. 

 

A trip to Iowa Speedway (June 16) highlights the newest addition, which marks the first visit for the NCS to the facility that opened in 2006. Brad Keselowski and Chris Buescher have a combined four wins at Iowa, which has hosted the Xfinity Series and Truck Series since 2009. Keselowski’s three wins (2009, 2013, 2014) are tied for the most of any driver in any series at the 7/8-mile track.

 

The Clash at the Coliseum (Feb. 4) unofficially kicks off the 2024 campaign for the third-straight year, with the Daytona 500 set to officially begin the season two weeks later (Feb. 18).  

 

Richmond Raceway will again host both of its race dates in primetime under the lights, reverting back to schedules from years past. The first Richmond race (March 31) will take place Easter Sunday Night, with the second in primetime in mid-August. 

 

Bristol’s spring race moves up to the fifth points race of the season (March 17), with a return to the concrete on the high banks. Bristol then hosts its final date as race three in the NASCAR Playoffs (Sept. 21). 

 

Texas Motor Speedway sees its race date move, up to April 14, as the state of Texas will host two Cup Series events in a four-week span with Circuit of the Americas (COTA) on March 24. 

 

With the All-Star Race returning to North Wilkesboro (May 19), the summer slate is highlighted by trips to Iowa, a return to the streets of downtown Chicago (July 7), and a return to the oval at Indianapolis Motor Speedway (July 21). 

 

The 2024 slate will see a two-week pause of the 2024 Summer Olympics, which will take place the last week in July, and first week in August.  

 

Due to the break, the Cup Series Playoffs will begin a week later, with the regular season finale taking place at Darlington Raceway (Sept. 1). Atlanta Motor Speedway’s second race date comes in race two of the playoffs (Sept. 8), with Watkins Glen International moving to a playoff race a week later (Sept. 15). Phoenix Raceway hosts the Championship Race a week later on Sunday, Nov. 10. 

 

2024 NASCAR Cup Series Schedule

DAY

DATE

TRACK

TIME (ET)

NETWORK

Sunday

Feb. 4

The Clash (LA Coliseum)

8 p.m.

FOX

Sunday

Feb. 18

Daytona International Speedway

2:30 p.m.

FOX

Sunday

Feb. 25

Atlanta Motor Speedway

3 p.m.

FOX

Sunday

March 3

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

3:30 p.m.

FOX

Sunday

March 10

Phoenix Raceway

3:30 p.m.

FOX

Sunday

March 17

Bristol Motor Speedway

3:30 p.m.

FOX

Sunday

March 24

Circuit of the Americas (COTA)

3:30 p.m.

FOX

Sunday

March 31

Richmond Raceway

7 p.m.

FOX

Sunday

April 7

Martinsville Speedway

3 p.m.

FS1

Sunday

April 14

Texas Motor Speedway

3:30 p.m.

FS1

Sunday

April 21

Talladega Superspeedway

3 p.m.

FOX

Sunday

April 28

Dover Motor Speedway

2 p.m.

FS1

Sunday

May 5

Kansas Speedway

3 p.m.

FS1

Sunday

May 12

Darlington Raceway

3 p.m.

FS1

Sunday

May 19

North Wilkesboro Speedway (All-Star Race)

8 p.m.

FS1

Sunday

May 26

Charlotte Motor Speedway

6 p.m.

FOX

Sunday

June 2

World Wide Technology Raceway

3:30 p.m.

FS1

Sunday

June 9

Sonoma Raceway

3:30 p.m.

FOX

Sunday

June 16

Iowa Speedway

7 p.m.

USA

Sunday

June 23

New Hampshire Motor Speedway

2:30 p.m.

USA

Sunday

June 30

Nashville Superspeedway

3:30 p.m.

NBC

Sunday

July 7

Chicago Street Race

4:30 p.m.

NBC

Sunday

July 14

Pocono Raceway

2:30 p.m.

USA

Sunday

July 21

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

2:30 p.m.

NBC

 

 

Sunday

Aug. 11

Richmond Raceway

6 p.m.

USA

Sunday

Aug. 18

Michigan International Speedway

2:30 p.m.

USA

Saturday

Aug. 24

Daytona International Speedway

7:30 p.m.

NBC

Sunday

Sept. 1

Darlington Raceway

6 p.m.

USA

Sunday

Sept. 8

Atlanta Motor Speedway

3 p.m.

USA

Sunday

Sept. 15

Watkins Glen International

3 p.m.

USA

Saturday

Sept. 21

Bristol Motor Speedway

7:30 p.m.

USA

Sunday

Sept. 29

Kansas Speedway

3 p.m.

USA

Sunday

Oct. 6

Talladega Superspeedway

2 p.m.

NBC

Suday

Oct. 13

Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL

2 p.m.

NBC

Sunday

Oct. 20

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

2:30 p.m.

NBC

Sunday

Oct. 27

Homestead-Miami Speedway

2:30 p.m.

NBC

Sunday

Nov. 3

Martinsville Speedway

2 p.m.

NBC

Sunday

Nov. 10

Phoenix Raceway

3 p.m.

NBC

