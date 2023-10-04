NASCAR Announces 2024 Cup Series Schedule

NASCAR announced Wednesday the schedule for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series, highlighted by a shakeup in the playoff slate, and the return to some familiar settings at select venues.

A trip to Iowa Speedway (June 16) highlights the newest addition, which marks the first visit for the NCS to the facility that opened in 2006. Brad Keselowski and Chris Buescher have a combined four wins at Iowa, which has hosted the Xfinity Series and Truck Series since 2009. Keselowski’s three wins (2009, 2013, 2014) are tied for the most of any driver in any series at the 7/8-mile track.

The Clash at the Coliseum (Feb. 4) unofficially kicks off the 2024 campaign for the third-straight year, with the Daytona 500 set to officially begin the season two weeks later (Feb. 18).

Richmond Raceway will again host both of its race dates in primetime under the lights, reverting back to schedules from years past. The first Richmond race (March 31) will take place Easter Sunday Night, with the second in primetime in mid-August.

Bristol’s spring race moves up to the fifth points race of the season (March 17), with a return to the concrete on the high banks. Bristol then hosts its final date as race three in the NASCAR Playoffs (Sept. 21).

Texas Motor Speedway sees its race date move, up to April 14, as the state of Texas will host two Cup Series events in a four-week span with Circuit of the Americas (COTA) on March 24.

With the All-Star Race returning to North Wilkesboro (May 19), the summer slate is highlighted by trips to Iowa, a return to the streets of downtown Chicago (July 7), and a return to the oval at Indianapolis Motor Speedway (July 21).

The 2024 slate will see a two-week pause of the 2024 Summer Olympics, which will take place the last week in July, and first week in August.

Due to the break, the Cup Series Playoffs will begin a week later, with the regular season finale taking place at Darlington Raceway (Sept. 1). Atlanta Motor Speedway’s second race date comes in race two of the playoffs (Sept. 8), with Watkins Glen International moving to a playoff race a week later (Sept. 15). Phoenix Raceway hosts the Championship Race a week later on Sunday, Nov. 10.

2024 NASCAR Cup Series Schedule

DAY DATE TRACK TIME (ET) NETWORK Sunday Feb. 4 The Clash (LA Coliseum) 8 p.m. FOX Sunday Feb. 18 Daytona International Speedway 2:30 p.m. FOX Sunday Feb. 25 Atlanta Motor Speedway 3 p.m. FOX Sunday March 3 Las Vegas Motor Speedway 3:30 p.m. FOX Sunday March 10 Phoenix Raceway 3:30 p.m. FOX Sunday March 17 Bristol Motor Speedway 3:30 p.m. FOX Sunday March 24 Circuit of the Americas (COTA) 3:30 p.m. FOX Sunday March 31 Richmond Raceway 7 p.m. FOX Sunday April 7 Martinsville Speedway 3 p.m. FS1 Sunday April 14 Texas Motor Speedway 3:30 p.m. FS1 Sunday April 21 Talladega Superspeedway 3 p.m. FOX Sunday April 28 Dover Motor Speedway 2 p.m. FS1 Sunday May 5 Kansas Speedway 3 p.m. FS1 Sunday May 12 Darlington Raceway 3 p.m. FS1 Sunday May 19 North Wilkesboro Speedway (All-Star Race) 8 p.m. FS1 Sunday May 26 Charlotte Motor Speedway 6 p.m. FOX Sunday June 2 World Wide Technology Raceway 3:30 p.m. FS1 Sunday June 9 Sonoma Raceway 3:30 p.m. FOX Sunday June 16 Iowa Speedway 7 p.m. USA Sunday June 23 New Hampshire Motor Speedway 2:30 p.m. USA Sunday June 30 Nashville Superspeedway 3:30 p.m. NBC Sunday July 7 Chicago Street Race 4:30 p.m. NBC Sunday July 14 Pocono Raceway 2:30 p.m. USA Sunday July 21 Indianapolis Motor Speedway 2:30 p.m. NBC OFF OFF Sunday Aug. 11 Richmond Raceway 6 p.m. USA Sunday Aug. 18 Michigan International Speedway 2:30 p.m. USA Saturday Aug. 24 Daytona International Speedway 7:30 p.m. NBC Sunday Sept. 1 Darlington Raceway 6 p.m. USA Sunday Sept. 8 Atlanta Motor Speedway 3 p.m. USA Sunday Sept. 15 Watkins Glen International 3 p.m. USA Saturday Sept. 21 Bristol Motor Speedway 7:30 p.m. USA Sunday Sept. 29 Kansas Speedway 3 p.m. USA Sunday Oct. 6 Talladega Superspeedway 2 p.m. NBC Suday Oct. 13 Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL 2 p.m. NBC Sunday Oct. 20 Las Vegas Motor Speedway 2:30 p.m. NBC Sunday Oct. 27 Homestead-Miami Speedway 2:30 p.m. NBC Sunday Nov. 3 Martinsville Speedway 2 p.m. NBC Sunday Nov. 10 Phoenix Raceway 3 p.m. NBC

RFK PR