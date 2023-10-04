NASCAR Announces 2024 National Series Schedules, Start Times, Networks

NASCAR today announced the 2024 schedules, start times and networks for the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. NASCAR will etch another first into the record books in 2024 when the Cup Series visits Iowa Speedway in the nation’s Heartland, the latest installment in a trend that has seen Cup Series debuts at the Chicago Street Race, the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and World Wide Technology Raceway – among other venues – in recent years.

The 7/8-mile short track in Newton, Iowa hosted the Xfinity Series and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series from 2009 to 2019, but this time the sport’s biggest stars in the Cup Series will head to Iowa on Sunday, June 16, 2024, airing live on USA Network at 7 p.m. ET.

“NASCAR is committed to delivering an annual schedule that continues to be bold and dynamic across all three national series while maintaining the famed destinations that our fans love,” said Ben Kennedy, NASCAR Senior Vice President of Racing Development and Strategy. “The 2024 NASCAR National Series schedules strike a great balance between visiting many of our traditional tracks that continue to put on a great show, and newer locations like our first Cup race in Iowa and our highly anticipated return to the streets of Chicago that create ‘bucket list’ moments and attract new fans to America’s leading motorsport.”

The 2024 Cup Series season will commence with the already announced third installment of the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif. on Sunday, Feb. 4 on FOX and FOX Deportes at 8 p.m. ET. For the first time in Cup Series history, a NASCAR Mexico Series race will precede the main event on Sunday afternoon featuring the most talented drivers from Mexico’s premier motorsports series.

The running of the 66th annual DAYTONA 500 at Daytona International Speedway again marks the start of the Cup Series regular season on Sunday, Feb. 18, airing live on FOX at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Additional highlights to the NASCAR Cup Series schedule include:

Both 2024 races at Richmond Raceway will now take place in prime time – the first on Easter Sunday, March 31 (7 p.m. ET, FOX) and also on Sunday, August 11 (6 p.m. ET, USA Network).

A return to the concrete high-banks at Bristol Motor Speedway for the spring race (Sunday, March 17, 3:30 p.m. ET, FOX).

NASCAR’s annual All-Star Race (Sunday, May 19, 8 p.m. ET, FS1) will return to historic North Wilkesboro Speedway. Kyle Larson took home the $1 million prize this season in NASCAR’s return to the venue for the first time since 1996.

Round two in the streets of Chicago on Sunday, July 7 (4:30 p.m. ET, NBC), which saw Shane van Gisbergen take the checkered flag in an action-packed 2023 event.

NASCAR will return to the traditional oval at The Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the Brickyard 400 on Sunday, July 21 (2:30 p.m. ET, NBC) after a three-year stint running the road course.

The NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs will begin one week later in 2024, with the regular season finale taking place at Darlington Raceway (Sunday, Sept. 1, 6 p.m. ET, USA Network) and Daytona International Speedway hosting the penultimate race of the regular season (Saturday, Aug. 24, 7:30 p.m. ET, NBC).

The opening race of the NASCAR Playoffs will be at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday, Sept. 8 (3 p.m. ET, USA Network) with the crowning of a champion in the desert at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, Nov. 10 (3 p.m., NBC).

Watkins Glen International (Sunday, Sept. 15, 3 p.m. ET, USA Network) will also join the NASCAR Playoffs mix and help set the tone in a new-look Round of 16.

The Xfinity Series schedule is highlighted by a triumphant return to Iowa Speedway on Saturday, June 15 (3:30 p.m. ET, USA Network) – the series’ first visit to the short track since 2019. Other highlights include:

The return of an unpredictable stop on the Playoffs schedule, visiting Talladega Superspeedway for a second time in 2024 on Saturday, Oct. 5, which will air live on NBC at 3:30 p.m. ET.

The series will also join the Cup Series on the streets of Chicago for the second consecutive year over the Fourth of July Weekend (Saturday, July 6, 2:30 p.m. ET, NBC).

Bristol Motor Speedway and Kansas Speedway will swap stops on the schedule, with The Last Great Colosseum becoming the regular season finale (Friday, Sept. 20, 7:30 p.m. ET, USA Network) and the Playoffs opener taking place at Kansas Speedway (Saturday, Sept. 28, 3:30 p.m. ET, USA Network).

The CRAFTSMAN Truck Series will return to Martinsville Speedway for the penultimate race in the Round of 8 (Friday, Nov. 1, 6 p.m. ET, FS1), setting the stage for the finale at Phoenix Raceway on Friday, Nov. 8 (8 p.m. ET on FS1). Additional changes in the Playoffs include:

Richmond Raceway becomes the regular season finale (Saturday, Aug. 10, 7:30 p.m., FS1) while Milwaukee Mile Speedway returns to the schedule – this time as the Playoffs opener on Sunday, Aug. 25 (4 p.m. ET, FS1).

Kansas Speedway becomes the first cut-off race in the Round of 10 (Friday, Sept. 27, 8:30 p.m. ET, FS1) and Talladega Superspeedway becomes the opening race in the Round of 8 (Friday, Oct. 4, 5 p.m. ET, FS1).

For tickets to 2024 NASCAR events, visit www.nascar.com/2024schedule.

The FOX Sports and NBC Sports family of networks will broadcast the 2024 NASCAR season. Below are the full 2024 NASCAR national series schedules complete with start times and broadcast networks (Playoff races in bold font):

2024 NASCAR CUP SERIES SCHEDULE

Date Race / Track Network Start Time (ET) Radio Sunday, February 4 Clash (L.A. Memorial Coliseum) FOX 8:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Thursday, February 15 Duel at Daytona FS1 7:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, February 18 DAYTONA 500 FOX 2:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, February 25 Atlanta Motor Speedway FOX 3:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sunday, March 3 Las Vegas Motor Speedway FOX 3:30 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sunday, March 10 Phoenix Raceway FOX 3:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, March 17 Bristol Motor Speedway FOX 3:30 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sunday, March 24 COTA FOX 3:30 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sunday, March 31 Richmond Raceway FOX 7:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, April 7 Martinsville Speedway FS1 3:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, April 14 Texas Motor Speedway FS1 3:30 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sunday, April 21 Talladega Superspeedway FOX 3:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, April 28 Dover Motor Speedway FS1 2:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sunday, May 5 Kansas Speedway FS1 3:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, May 12 Darlington Raceway FS1 3:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, May 19 All-Star Race (N. Wilkesboro) FS1 8:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, May 26 Charlotte Motor Speedway FOX 6:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sunday, June 2 World Wide Technology Raceway FS1 3:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, June 9 Sonoma Raceway FOX 3:30 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sunday, June 16 Iowa Speedway USA 7:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, June 23 New Hampshire Motor Speedway USA 2:30 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sunday, June 30 Nashville Superspeedway NBC 3:30 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sunday, July 7 Chicago Street Race NBC 4:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, July 14 Pocono Raceway USA 2:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, July 21 Indianapolis Motor Speedway NBC 2:30 p.m. IMS/SiriusXM Sunday, August 11 Richmond Raceway USA 6:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, August 18 Michigan International Speedway USA 2:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, August 24 Daytona International Speedway NBC 7:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, September 1 Darlington Raceway USA 6:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, September 8 Atlanta Motor Speedway USA 3:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sunday, September 15 Watkins Glen International USA 3:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, September 21 Bristol Motor Speedway USA 7:30 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sunday, September 29 K3ansas Speedway USA 3:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, October 6 Talladega Superspeedway NBC 2:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, October 13 Charlotte Roval NBC 2:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sunday, October 20 Las Vegas Motor Speedway NBC 2:30 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Sunday, October 27 Homestead-Miami Speedway NBC 2:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, November 3 Martinsville Speedway NBC 2:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, November 10 Phoenix Raceway NBC 3:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM

2024 NASCAR XFINITY SERIES SCHEDULE

Date Race / Track Network Start Time (ET) Radio Saturday, February 17 Daytona International Speedway FS1 5:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, February 24 Atlanta Motor Speedway FS1 5:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Saturday, March 2 Las Vegas Motor Speedway FS1 5:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Saturday, March 9 Phoenix Raceway FS1 4:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, March 23 COTA FS1 5:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Saturday, March 30 Richmond Raceway FS1 1:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, April 6 Martinsville Speedway FS1 7:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, April 13 Texas Motor Speedway FS1 1:30 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Saturday, April 20 Talladega Superspeedway FOX 4:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, April 27 Dover Motor Speedway FS1 1:30 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Saturday, May 11 Darlington Raceway FS1 1:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, May 25 Charlotte Motor Speedway FOX 1:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Saturday, June 1 Portland International Raceway FS1 4:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, June 8 Sonoma Raceway FS1 8:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Saturday, June 15 Iowa Speedway USA 3:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, June 22 New Hampshire Motor Speedway USA 3:30 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Saturday, June 29 Nashville Superspeedway USA 5:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Saturday, July 6 Chicago Street Race NBC 2:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, July 13 Pocono Raceway USA 3:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, July 20 Indianapolis Motor Speedway USA 3:30 p.m. IMS/SiriusXM Saturday, August 17 Michigan International Speedway USA 3:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Friday, August 23 Daytona International Speedway USA 7:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, August 31 Darlington Raceway USA 3:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, September 7 Atlanta Motor Speedway USA 3:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Saturday, September 14 Watkins Glen International USA 3:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Friday, September 20 Bristol Motor Speedway USA 7:30 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Saturday, September 28 Kansas Speedway USA 3:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, October 5 Talladega Superspeedway NBC 3:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, October 12 Charlotte Roval USA 3:30 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Saturday, October 19 Las Vegas Motor Speedway NBC 3:00 p.m. PRN/SiriusXM Saturday, October 26 Homestead-Miami Speedway NBC 3:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, November 2 Martinsville Speedway USA 3:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, November 9 Phoenix Raceway USA 6:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM

2024 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN TRUCK SERIES SCHEDULE

Date Race / Track Network Start Time (ET) Radio Friday, February 16 Daytona International Speedway FS1 7:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, February 24 Atlanta Motor Speedway FS1 2:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Friday, March 1 Las Vegas Motor Speedway FS1 9:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, March 16 Bristol Motor Speedway FS1 8:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, March 23 COTA FS1 1:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Friday, April 5 Martinsville Speedway FS1 7:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Friday, April 12 Texas Motor Speedway FS1 8:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, May 4 Kansas Speedway FS1 8:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Friday, May 10 Darlington Raceway FS1 7:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, May 18 North Wilkesboro Speedway FS1 1:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Friday, May 24 Charlotte Motor Speedway FS1 8:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, June 1 World Wide Technology Raceway FOX 1:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Friday, June 28 Nashville Superspeedway FS1 TBD MRN/SiriusXM Friday, July 12 Pocono Raceway FS1 5:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Friday, July 19 Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park FS1 8:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, August 10 Richmond Raceway FS1 7:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Sunday, August 25 Milwaukee Mile Speedway FS1 4:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Thursday, September 19 Bristol Motor Speedway FS1 8:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Friday, September 27 Kansas Speedway FS1 8:30 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Friday, October 4 Talladega Superspeedway FS1 5:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Saturday, October 26 Homestead-Miami Speedway FS1 Noon MRN/SiriusXM Friday, November 1 Martinsville Speedway FS1 6:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM Friday, November 8 Phoenix Raceway FS1 8:00 p.m. MRN/SiriusXM

NASCAR PR