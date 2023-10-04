Wednesday, Oct 04

NASCAR Announces 2024 National Series Schedules, Start Times, Networks

 NASCAR today announced the 2024 schedules, start times and networks for the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. NASCAR will etch another first into the record books in 2024 when the Cup Series visits Iowa Speedway in the nation’s Heartland, the latest installment in a trend that has seen Cup Series debuts at the Chicago Street Race, the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and World Wide Technology Raceway – among other venues – in recent years.

The 7/8-mile short track in Newton, Iowa hosted the Xfinity Series and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series from 2009 to 2019, but this time the sport’s biggest stars in the Cup Series will head to Iowa on Sunday, June 16, 2024, airing live on USA Network at 7 p.m. ET.

“NASCAR is committed to delivering an annual schedule that continues to be bold and dynamic across all three national series while maintaining the famed destinations that our fans love,” said Ben Kennedy, NASCAR Senior Vice President of Racing Development and Strategy. “The 2024 NASCAR National Series schedules strike a great balance between visiting many of our traditional tracks that continue to put on a great show, and newer locations like our first Cup race in Iowa and our highly anticipated return to the streets of Chicago that create ‘bucket list’ moments and attract new fans to America’s leading motorsport.”

The 2024 Cup Series season will commence with the already announced third installment of the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif. on Sunday, Feb. 4 on FOX and FOX Deportes at 8 p.m. ET. For the first time in Cup Series history, a NASCAR Mexico Series race will precede the main event on Sunday afternoon featuring the most talented drivers from Mexico’s premier motorsports series.

The running of the 66th annual DAYTONA 500 at Daytona International Speedway again marks the start of the Cup Series regular season on Sunday, Feb. 18, airing live on FOX at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Additional highlights to the NASCAR Cup Series schedule include:

  • Both 2024 races at Richmond Raceway will now take place in prime time – the first on Easter Sunday, March 31 (7 p.m. ET, FOX) and also on Sunday, August 11 (6 p.m. ET, USA Network).
  • A return to the concrete high-banks at Bristol Motor Speedway for the spring race (Sunday, March 17, 3:30 p.m. ET, FOX).
  • NASCAR’s annual All-Star Race (Sunday, May 19, 8 p.m. ET, FS1) will return to historic North Wilkesboro Speedway. Kyle Larson took home the $1 million prize this season in NASCAR’s return to the venue for the first time since 1996.
  • Round two in the streets of Chicago on Sunday, July 7 (4:30 p.m. ET, NBC), which saw Shane van Gisbergen take the checkered flag in an action-packed 2023 event.
  • NASCAR will return to the traditional oval at The Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the Brickyard 400 on Sunday, July 21 (2:30 p.m. ET, NBC) after a three-year stint running the road course.
  • The NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs will begin one week later in 2024, with the regular season finale taking place at Darlington Raceway (Sunday, Sept. 1, 6 p.m. ET, USA Network) and Daytona International Speedway hosting the penultimate race of the regular season (Saturday, Aug. 24, 7:30 p.m. ET, NBC).
  • The opening race of the NASCAR Playoffs will be at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday, Sept. 8 (3 p.m. ET, USA Network) with the crowning of a champion in the desert at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, Nov. 10 (3 p.m., NBC).
  • Watkins Glen International (Sunday, Sept. 15, 3 p.m. ET, USA Network) will also join the NASCAR Playoffs mix and help set the tone in a new-look Round of 16.

 

The Xfinity Series schedule is highlighted by a triumphant return to Iowa Speedway on Saturday, June 15 (3:30 p.m. ET, USA Network) – the series’ first visit to the short track since 2019. Other highlights include:

  • The return of an unpredictable stop on the Playoffs schedule, visiting Talladega Superspeedway for a second time in 2024 on Saturday, Oct. 5, which will air live on NBC at 3:30 p.m. ET.
  • The series will also join the Cup Series on the streets of Chicago for the second consecutive year over the Fourth of July Weekend (Saturday, July 6, 2:30 p.m. ET, NBC).
  • Bristol Motor Speedway and Kansas Speedway will swap stops on the schedule, with The Last Great Colosseum becoming the regular season finale (Friday, Sept. 20, 7:30 p.m. ET, USA Network) and the Playoffs opener taking place at Kansas Speedway (Saturday, Sept. 28, 3:30 p.m. ET, USA Network).

The CRAFTSMAN Truck Series will return to Martinsville Speedway for the penultimate race in the Round of 8 (Friday, Nov. 1, 6 p.m. ET, FS1), setting the stage for the finale at Phoenix Raceway on Friday, Nov. 8 (8 p.m. ET on FS1). Additional changes in the Playoffs include:

  • Richmond Raceway becomes the regular season finale (Saturday, Aug. 10, 7:30 p.m., FS1) while Milwaukee Mile Speedway returns to the schedule – this time as the Playoffs opener on Sunday, Aug. 25 (4 p.m. ET, FS1).
  • Kansas Speedway becomes the first cut-off race in the Round of 10 (Friday, Sept. 27, 8:30 p.m. ET, FS1) and Talladega Superspeedway becomes the opening race in the Round of 8 (Friday, Oct. 4, 5 p.m. ET, FS1).

For tickets to 2024 NASCAR events, visit www.nascar.com/2024schedule.

The FOX Sports and NBC Sports family of networks will broadcast the 2024 NASCAR season. Below are the full 2024 NASCAR national series schedules complete with start times and broadcast networks (Playoff races in bold font):

2024 NASCAR CUP SERIES SCHEDULE

Date

Race / Track

Network

Start Time (ET)

Radio

Sunday, February 4

Clash (L.A. Memorial Coliseum)

FOX

8:00 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Thursday, February 15

Duel at Daytona

FS1

7:00 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Sunday, February 18

DAYTONA 500

FOX

2:30 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Sunday, February 25

Atlanta Motor Speedway

FOX

3:00 p.m.

PRN/SiriusXM

Sunday, March 3

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

FOX

3:30 p.m.

PRN/SiriusXM

Sunday, March 10

Phoenix Raceway

FOX

3:30 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Sunday, March 17

Bristol Motor Speedway

FOX

3:30 p.m.

PRN/SiriusXM

Sunday, March 24

COTA

FOX

3:30 p.m.

PRN/SiriusXM

Sunday, March 31

Richmond Raceway

FOX

7:00 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Sunday, April 7

Martinsville Speedway

FS1

3:00 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Sunday, April 14

Texas Motor Speedway

FS1

3:30 p.m.

PRN/SiriusXM

Sunday, April 21

Talladega Superspeedway

FOX

3:00 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Sunday, April 28

Dover Motor Speedway

FS1

2:00 p.m.

PRN/SiriusXM

Sunday, May 5

Kansas Speedway

FS1

3:00 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Sunday, May 12

Darlington Raceway

FS1

3:00 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Sunday, May 19

All-Star Race (N. Wilkesboro)

FS1

8:00 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Sunday, May 26

Charlotte Motor Speedway

FOX

6:00 p.m.

PRN/SiriusXM

Sunday, June 2

World Wide Technology Raceway

FS1

3:30 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Sunday, June 9

Sonoma Raceway

FOX

3:30 p.m.

PRN/SiriusXM

Sunday, June 16

Iowa Speedway

USA

7:00 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Sunday, June 23

New Hampshire Motor Speedway

USA

2:30 p.m.

PRN/SiriusXM

Sunday, June 30

Nashville Superspeedway

NBC

3:30 p.m.

PRN/SiriusXM

Sunday, July 7

Chicago Street Race

NBC

4:30 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Sunday, July 14

Pocono Raceway

USA

2:30 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Sunday, July 21

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

NBC

2:30 p.m.

IMS/SiriusXM

Sunday, August 11

Richmond Raceway

USA

6:00 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Sunday, August 18

Michigan International Speedway

USA

2:30 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, August 24

Daytona International Speedway

NBC

7:30 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Sunday, September 1

Darlington Raceway

USA

6:00 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Sunday, September 8

Atlanta Motor Speedway

USA

3:00 p.m.

PRN/SiriusXM

Sunday, September 15

Watkins Glen International

USA

3:00 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, September 21

Bristol Motor Speedway

USA

7:30 p.m.

PRN/SiriusXM

Sunday, September 29

K3ansas Speedway

USA

3:00 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Sunday, October 6

Talladega Superspeedway

NBC

2:00 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Sunday, October 13

Charlotte Roval

NBC

2:00 p.m.

PRN/SiriusXM

Sunday, October 20

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

NBC

2:30 p.m.

PRN/SiriusXM

Sunday, October 27

Homestead-Miami Speedway

NBC

2:30 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Sunday, November 3

Martinsville Speedway

NBC

2:00 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Sunday, November 10

Phoenix Raceway

NBC

3:00 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

 

 

2024 NASCAR XFINITY SERIES SCHEDULE

Date

Race / Track

Network

Start Time (ET)

Radio

Saturday, February 17

Daytona International Speedway

FS1

5:00 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, February 24

Atlanta Motor Speedway

FS1

5:00 p.m.

PRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, March 2

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

FS1

5:00 p.m.

PRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, March 9

Phoenix Raceway

FS1

4:30 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, March 23

COTA

FS1

5:00 p.m.

PRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, March 30

Richmond Raceway

FS1

1:30 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, April 6

Martinsville Speedway

FS1

7:30 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, April 13

Texas Motor Speedway

FS1

1:30 p.m.

PRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, April 20

Talladega Superspeedway

FOX

4:00 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, April 27

Dover Motor Speedway

FS1

1:30 p.m.

PRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, May 11

Darlington Raceway

FS1

1:30 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, May 25

Charlotte Motor Speedway

FOX

1:00 p.m.

PRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, June 1

Portland International Raceway

FS1

4:30 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, June 8

Sonoma Raceway

FS1

8:00 p.m.

PRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, June 15

Iowa Speedway

USA

3:30 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, June 22

New Hampshire Motor Speedway

USA

3:30 p.m.

PRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, June 29

Nashville Superspeedway

USA

5:00 p.m.

PRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, July 6

Chicago Street Race

NBC

2:30 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, July 13

Pocono Raceway

USA

3:00 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, July 20

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

USA

3:30 p.m.

IMS/SiriusXM

Saturday, August 17

Michigan International Speedway

USA

3:30 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Friday, August 23

Daytona International Speedway

USA

7:30 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, August 31

Darlington Raceway

USA

3:30 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, September 7

Atlanta Motor Speedway

USA

3:00 p.m.

PRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, September 14

Watkins Glen International

USA

3:00 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Friday, September 20

Bristol Motor Speedway

USA

7:30 p.m.

PRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, September 28

Kansas Speedway

USA

3:30 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, October 5

Talladega Superspeedway

NBC

3:30 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, October 12

Charlotte Roval

USA

3:30 p.m.

PRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, October 19

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

NBC

3:00 p.m.

PRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, October 26

Homestead-Miami Speedway

NBC

3:00 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, November 2

Martinsville Speedway

USA

3:00 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, November 9

Phoenix Raceway

USA

6:00 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

 

 

2024 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN TRUCK SERIES SCHEDULE

Date

Race / Track

Network

Start Time (ET)

Radio

Friday, February 16

Daytona International Speedway

FS1

7:30 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, February 24

Atlanta Motor Speedway

FS1

2:00 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Friday, March 1

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

FS1

9:00 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, March 16

Bristol Motor Speedway

FS1

8:00 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, March 23

COTA

FS1

1:30 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Friday, April 5

Martinsville Speedway

FS1

7:30 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Friday, April 12

Texas Motor Speedway

FS1

8:30 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, May 4

Kansas Speedway

FS1

8:00 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Friday, May 10

Darlington Raceway

FS1

7:30 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, May 18

North Wilkesboro Speedway

FS1

1:30 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Friday, May 24

Charlotte Motor Speedway

FS1

8:30 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, June 1

World Wide Technology Raceway

FOX

1:30 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Friday, June 28

Nashville Superspeedway

FS1

TBD

MRN/SiriusXM

Friday, July 12

Pocono Raceway

FS1

5:30 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Friday, July 19

Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park

FS1

8:30 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, August 10

Richmond Raceway

FS1

7:30 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Sunday, August 25

Milwaukee Mile Speedway

FS1

4:00 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Thursday, September 19

Bristol Motor Speedway

FS1

8:00 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Friday, September 27

Kansas Speedway

FS1

8:30 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Friday, October 4

Talladega Superspeedway

FS1

5:00 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Saturday, October 26

Homestead-Miami Speedway

FS1

Noon

MRN/SiriusXM

Friday, November 1

Martinsville Speedway

FS1

6:00 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

Friday, November 8

Phoenix Raceway

FS1

8:00 p.m.

MRN/SiriusXM

 NASCAR PR

