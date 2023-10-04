Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course

AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Celsius Camaro ZL1 AJ Allmendinger has made three NCS starts at the Charlotte ROVAL and has earned one top five, two top-10 finishes and has led 29 laps.

Allmendinger’s best finish of fourth at the Charlotte ROVAL came with Kaulig Racing in the 2022 season.

So far in the 2023 NCS season, Allmendinger has led 18 laps and earned two top five and five top-10 finishes. “I’ve always enjoyed the ROVAL. Last year was probably our fastest road course race we have had, leading a lot of laps, and having a top-five finish. I think from the things we are doing and building off the speed we had in Watkins Glen, the ROVAL is a racetrack that if we execute and do everything right, we can have a real shot to win the race. I can’t wait to get there and focus on trying to go steal a win.” - AJ Allmendinger on Charlotte ROVAL