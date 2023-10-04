Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course

|
AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Celsius Camaro ZL1
- AJ Allmendinger has made three NCS starts at the Charlotte ROVAL and has earned one top five, two top-10 finishes and has led 29 laps.
- Allmendinger’s best finish of fourth at the Charlotte ROVAL came with Kaulig Racing in the 2022 season.
- So far in the 2023 NCS season, Allmendinger has led 18 laps and earned two top five and five top-10 finishes.
“I’ve always enjoyed the ROVAL. Last year was probably our fastest road course race we have had, leading a lot of laps, and having a top-five finish. I think from the things we are doing and building off the speed we had in Watkins Glen, the ROVAL is a racetrack that if we execute and do everything right, we can have a real shot to win the race. I can’t wait to get there and focus on trying to go steal a win.”
- AJ Allmendinger on Charlotte ROVAL