Denny Hamlin – No. 11 Mavis Toyota Camry TRD Preview – Bank of America 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL

No. 11 Mavis Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes

HAMLIN AT CHARLOTTE ROVAL: Denny Hamlin has posted one top-five finish in five NASCAR Cup Series races on the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL. In addition to finishing fifth in 2021, he has finished inside the top 20 in all five starts on the 2.28-mile road course. Last season at the ROVAL, Hamlin started 24th and finished 13th.

TALLADEGA RECAP: Hamlin finished third in last Sunday's race at Talladega Superspeedway. He spent the first half of the race searching for a way to progress through the field. After briefly grabbing the top spot, the No. 11 driver was penalized for speeding on pit road during a green-flag pit stop on lap 105. With no drafting help, he fell one lap down just before the end of stage two. Hamlin eventually received the free pass to rejoin the lead lap prior to a restart with 20 laps remaining. From there, he maneuvered his way through the pack to secure his fourth consecutive top-five finish.

PLAYOFFS SO FAR: Through five playoff races, Hamlin has posted one win (Bristol) and four consecutive top-five finishes overall.

ROAD COURSE QUALIFYING: Hamlin has claimed the pole award at three of the past four road course races this season. He started his impressive qualifying performances with a pole at Sonoma Raceway in June and backed that up with fast times at the Chicago Street Course in July and Watkins Glen International in August.

MAVIS: Mavis Tires & Brakes will be featured as the primary sponsor for Hamlin and the No. 11 team this weekend at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL. Mavis, based in Millwood, New York, is the largest independent tire and service provider in the United States with more than 850 service centers in 22 states. Mavis recently acquired TBC Corporation's NTB Service Centers and Tire Kingdom Service Centers, which yields more than 2,000 service centers under the brand umbrella in total.

Mavis Tires & Brakes will be featured as the primary sponsor for Hamlin and the No. 11 team this weekend at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL. Mavis, based in Millwood, New York, is the largest independent tire and service provider in the United States with more than 850 service centers in 22 states. Mavis recently acquired TBC Corporation’s NTB Service Centers and Tire Kingdom Service Centers, which yields more than 2,000 service centers under the brand umbrella in total. JGR AT CHARLOTTE ROVAL: Christopher Bell earned Joe Gibbs Racing’s lone win at the Charlotte ROVAL last October. In 20 combined starts at the track, the organization has posted five top-five finishes, eight top-10s, and 54 laps led.

Christopher Bell earned Joe Gibbs Racing’s lone win at the Charlotte ROVAL last October. In 20 combined starts at the track, the organization has posted five top-five finishes, eight top-10s, and 54 laps led. TUNE IN: Coverage of this weekend’s race at the Charlotte ROVAL begins Sunday, October 8, at 2 p.m. ET on NBC, PRN Radio, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Denny Hamlin, Driver of the No. 11 Mavis Toyota Camry TRD

How do you approach the ROVAL this weekend?

“We have to go in there and run our race. Talladega couldn’t have gone much better for us from a points perspective, so there’s not a ton of pressure on us this week, but we still need to go there, qualify up front, and get ourselves locked in. We’ll prepare as hard as possible because there are still seven playoff points up for grabs. As we saw last year, every point matters, so we’re not taking anything for granted.”

