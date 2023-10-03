Zane Smith and the No. 38 Ambetter Health Ford Mustang Team Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL Competition Notes

COMPETITION NOTES: Smith will end his tenure with Front Row Motorsports attempting to win a second truck championship, but also trying to get another top-10 in the NASCAR Cup Series. With FRM, Smith made his Daytona 500 debut in February and finished 13th. He also earned his first top-10 in the Cup Series on the oval at the Charlotte Motor Speedway during the Coca-Cola 600 in May. This weekend, Smith will make his debut on the Roval. CREW CHIEF RYAN BERGENTY: “We’re trying to maximize these weekends for our ‘38’ team and give Zane the best result possible. That is the goal when Zane is racing our car. We have had some success and some races didn’t go as hoped. “We want to close this last start for Zane on a positive note with another good finish.” DRIVER ZANE SMITH: “I’ve really enjoyed racing these few select Cup races this year as it helps prepare me for next season when I will be running a full-time schedule. I really want to thank and acknowledge Ambetter Health, Centene Corp. and Front Row Motorsports for giving me the opportunity to run these races. “It’s been up and down with respect to results, but we knew that was likely going to be the case going into the season. This will be my first time around the Roval, so I’m looking forward to the challenge and hopefully we can have a good day.”