2023 Daytona 500 Champion Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s No. 47 Camaro Features Harris Teeter® and Totino’s™ Pizza Rolls at the Roval™

This weekend for the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400, our long-term partners Harris Teeter® and Totino’s™ Pizza Rolls by General Mills (legacy partner) are activating in-market/online plus covering Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s No. 47 Camaro at the ROVAL. Before hitting the 2.28-mile road course, our 2023 DAYTONA 500 CHAMPION is appearing at Harris Teeter (12190 University City Boulevard, Harrisburg, NC) on Friday next to the JTG Daugherty Racing shop at 3 PM ET where consumers can meet him at Kimberly-Clark’s display area before picking up Totino’s Pizza Rolls for race day parties/tailgating perfection.



“The Kroger Co. racing partners are making the most of their partnership both on and off track and heavily activating in market weekly,” said Stenhouse Jr. “It’s not just decals on a race car each week, there are so many layers to the Kroger Racing program that provides great return for our partners’ investment. Each year we continue to grow/add layers.



This weekend provides an opportunity to connect with millions of brand loyal NASCAR fans, which is invaluable to Harris Teeter and General Mills - Totino’s Pizza Rolls - as they gain traction by actively promoting through online and in-store channels to ultimately boost sales



“Totino’s is thrilled to fuel Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and JTG Daugherty Racing for success this weekend during this highly anticipated race,” said Blake Holman, Business Unit Director at General Mills. “With a variety of flavors wrapped in our famous golden crust, racing fans have the perfect hassle-free snack to enjoy the race.”



In addition to the race, it’s also a top-to-top weekend for General Mills and The Kroger Co., which is a strategic alignment sales meet up with executives from multiple entities. Thanks to our partners at Sugarlands Distilling Co. for helping bring together our Kroger Racing partners at JTG Daugherty Racing on the race shop floor where all the magic happens near the race car’s setup plates. It will be a memorable night hosted by JTG Daugherty Racing co-owners Tad and Jodi Geschickter in an intimate setting that includes a tour of the racing facility and stories shared by Stenhouse Jr.



Furthermore, General Mills is a long-term Kroger Racing partner, and we’re looking forward to serving up pizza perfection with their poppable golden bites of Totino’s Pizza Rolls whether it’s at our dinner, at-track hospitality overlooking the ROVAL or in the team’s hauler kitchen/garage area. We’ve got an exclusive race day VIP experience planned too, some of which includes spending more time with Stenhouse Jr., hospitality overlooking the track, behind-the-scenes tours and backstage access to pit road with seats atop the state-of-the-art pit box/command center. Our esteemed guests will get to watch Stenhouse Jr. and his entire crew go to work at the road course. Their best road course finish this season is 7th-place at Circuit of the Americas, and they are laser-focused on finishing higher than that on Sunday.



“We’ve had some decent finishes at road courses this season,” said Stenhouse Jr. “We’re looking forward to putting on a good show for the fans and our partners. It’s important to us to finish the season strong and look forward to 2024 with General Mills and Harris Teeter.”



Live coverage of the 109-lap road course event on Sunday starts at 2 PM ET on NBC, PRN and SIRIUSXM NASCAR Radio.



JTG Racing PR