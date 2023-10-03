Famous Toastery Partners with Michael McDowell to Drive Brand Awareness & Accelerate Business Growth

Famous Toastery, the renowned better brunch franchise known for its “Famously Fresh” and simple-scratch menu, proudly announces its dynamic partnership with NASCAR Cup Series driver and 2021 Daytona 500 Champion, Michael McDowell.

With more than 25 locations across North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia, Famous Toastery aims to leverage its official motorsports partnership with Michael McDowell to reach a new audience of breakfast and brunch lovers, as well as to expand their inviting atmosphere, delicious cuisine, and community spirit to more markets across the nation.

“Michael is a trusted and respected partner in NASCAR as well as in our community,” said Mike Sebazco, President of Famous Toastery. “By partnering with Michael, we’re able to pursue our common goal which is to communicate our Famously Fresh message and continue to be actively rooted in our community. This partnership came about organically as Michael and his family frequent our Famous Toastery restaurants.”

Famous Toastery, a brand synonymous with brunch, offers a well-crafted menu with only the freshest ingredients, emphasizing both decadence and nutrition. The restaurant serves a range of breakfast favorites including omelets, pancakes, waffles, stuffed French toast, benedicts, sandwiches, burgers, wraps, and salads. Their commitment to quality extends to their specialty coffees and brunch cocktails, creating a delightful dining experience for patrons.

“Breakfast at Famous Toastery has been a weekly staple in the McDowell family household for nearly a decade,” said McDowell. “Their food is always fresh and delicious, their staff is friendly and very approachable, and every time we walk through the front door at one of their locations, there’s always this welcoming atmosphere that keeps us coming back — sometimes three or four times a week. I’m humbled by this opportunity to partner with Famous Toastery, a company that shares very similar values and beliefs as my own, and I'm eager to introduce their growing brand to all the passionate race fans and breakfast lovers across the country.”

To help kick off their exciting new partnership, Famous Toastery welcomes race fans to come out for a special meet and greet opportunity with Michael McDowell this Friday, October 6 from 9 – 10 a.m. ET at their Concord Mills, NC location (8680 Concord Mills Blvd #10, Concord, NC 28027). Enjoy a delicious breakfast, take a picture with Michael and his Daytona 500 trophy, and receive an autographed hero card.

Don’t miss any of this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series action as Michael McDowell and his No. 34 Front Row Motorsports team get ready to take on the lefts and rights of the Charlotte Motor Speedway, Bank of America Roval 400 – this Sunday, October 8, 2023, airing live at 2 p.m. ET on NBC.

For more information about Famous Toastery, please visit www.famoustoastery.com. To learn about franchising opportunities, please visit www.bestbreakfastfranchise.com. Follow @FamousToastery and @Mc_Driver on social media to be a part of future contests, giveaways, and more.

Michael McDowell PR