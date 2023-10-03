Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Charlotte Roval Playoff Advance

Ross Chastain has a pretty simple mission Sunday when the NASCAR Cup Series concludes its final of three Round of 12 races on the Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Win or make up a 10 point deficit.

A win for the No. 1 Worldwide Express Chevrolet team will lock Chastain into the playoffs Round of 8. If he doesn't take the checkered flag, he's going to need every point he can get to erase a 10 point deficit and move from 11th-place into the top eight so he can advance in the playoffs.

He's in this predicament after Sunday's 37th-place finish at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway. An accident ended his day prematurely when Ricky Stenhouse Jr. ran out of gas and cars were forced to take evasive action. Chastain's No. 1 Worldwide Express Chevrolet was clipped sending him into the wall.

He's used to pressure at the Roval.

Last year, Chastain narrowly escaped playoff elimination after making contact with a wall causing a broken toelink. Fortunately, the No. 1 crew made a swift repair and got Chastain back out on the track as quickly as possible. He made last year's Round of 8 only six points above the cutline.

"I'm going to make left and right-hand turns this weekend and live my dream," said Chastain. "We’ll put our best foot forward and as long as I’m getting to drive these rocket ships that Trackhouse Racing brings me, I’m living my dream and we’ll keep fighting."

Chastain has other motivation as well.

This weekend's blue-and-black Worldwide Express paint scheme will also have touches of pink, in addition to the names on the decklid to honor Breast Cancer Awareness month. The 67 names represent people who have overcome, are bravely battling or have been lost due to breast cancer and were submitted by WWEX Group employees.

During Breast Cancer Awareness Month, WWEX Group employees are raising money for the American Cancer Society to improve the lives of people with cancer and their families through advocacy, research and patient support.

After the Round of 8, the playoff field will be reduced to four remaining drivers who will run in a winner-take-all championship race on Nov. 5 at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Ariz. Last year, Chastain made it to the final round and finished runner-up to champion Joey Logano.

Two weeks ago, it was announced Worldwide Express signed a contract extension with Trackhouse Racing to appear on the Nos. 1 and 99 Chevrolet Camaros into the 2024 season for multiple races.

The WWEX Group of brands, which comprises Worldwide Express, GlobalTranz and Unishippers, offers full-service logistics expertise to more than 121,000 customers across the country. With access to industry-leading small package, truckload, less-than-truckload and managed transportation solutions, its customers benefit from enhanced visibility and value for their supply chains.

NBC will broadcast Sunday's race at 2 p.m. ET.

Trackhouse Racing PR