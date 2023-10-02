RCR NCS Race Recap: Talladega Superspeedway

“At the end of Stage 1, I caught the No. 1 (Ross Chastain) after the No. 47 (Ricky Stenhouse Jr.) ran out of gas. I hate it for that team. It’s what happens every time at the end of a stage though. The X World Wallet Chevrolet handled fine after that. When I was able to make moves and put myself in a good position, I could get up towards the front. I pulled out of line to get to the high side, and we all got jumbled up coming through the frontstretch. The No. 43 (Erik Jones) came with me, but we just didn’t go anywhere. The pace was too fast around the bottom and middle, which stopped the outside lane from making any headway. I was waiting for the No. 11 (Denny Hamlin) to jump out, because he’s always the first to go, but he never did. He actually tucked back in behind, so he must have thought a little more about what was going to happen. I get hung out every time it comes down to the end and we just lose spots. Not the finish we wanted but we will head to the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL.” -Kyle Busch