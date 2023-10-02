Kaulig Racing Post-Race Report | Talladega Superspeedway

Chandler Smith, No. 13 Quick Tie Products Camaro ZL1 Chandler Smith qualified 34th for the YellaWood 500.

Smith took the green flag in the outside line and moved up towards the wall to make a third line on lap four. From then until lap 41, he moved throughout all three developed lines to experiment with how the car would handle when running three-wide, reaching a then-high of 30th place. He pitted on lap 41 for fuel only and blended back in 24th. With 14 laps to go in the first stage, he bailed out, not wanting to be involved in a potential incident racing to the race’s first green-white-checkered. That incident came on lap 58, bringing out the first yellow flag of the day and ending the opening stage. Smith finished in 30th.

Fearful of being short on mileage, crew chief Bruce Schlicker called Smith down a closed pit road during the stage caution for tires and fuel, sending him to the back of the field. However, many other drivers did the same thing, and after topping off one more time during the extended break, Smith restarted in 18th on lap 65. He ran competitively within the pack, hovering just above 20th place over the next 41 laps. He pitted for fuel on lap 106, and just after blending in, he bailed again and coasted to a 30th-place stage two finish.

Smith came down pit road during the stage break for tires, fuel and a left-rear air pressure adjustment. He restarted on lap 125 in 13th and steadily ran around 16th place for the first 31 laps of the final stage. On lap 156, Smith went four-wide down the inside to move back into 13th. With 26 laps to go, a wreck brought out the yellow, then red flag, and after a splash-and-go pit stop, Smith restarted in 13th with 20 laps to go. The final caution came out with 17 laps to go for debris, setting up a 13-lap sprint to the finish. Smith restarted on the inside of row seven and stayed in the bottom row for the remainder of the race. He finished 11th after being involved in a wreck coming across the finish line, and following the No. 4 car’s disqualification. "While I hate that we didn’t get to finish a bit higher up, we ran really well today. I’m happy that we keep improving every time we bring the No. 13 Quick Tie Products Camaro ZL1 on track. That’s a testament to all the men and women in the shop at Kaulig Racing and our whole crew on the road." - Chandler Smith