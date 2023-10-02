NCS: Last lap pass propels Ryan Blaney to Round of 8 in Yellawood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

In what is always a high-speed chess match with 38 cars trying to survive the biggest track on the circuit but also survive and move on in the Playoffs. This would be spoiled early on with Aric Almirola who would take the pole for the YellaWood 500 on Saturday afternoon over Joey Logano who had already missed out on the Round of 12.

Almirola and Logano would battle with each other trying to gain an advantage over each other until a third line would start forming up to run down the leaders early on. That is until Logano would finally get the advantage when Almirola would lose ground on the lead battle.

Logano would swap the lead early on briefly between Truex and Byron before regaining control of the field and the lead pack.

The first stops of the day would come under green with just over 20 to go in stage one with each manufacturer making their sets of stops with only one penalty when an extra crew member of Erik Jones would go over the wall.

With stops completed Stenhouse and Cindric would take control of the lead and exchange the lead through the end of stage one when Ross Chastain would tag the wall in turn three after getting tagged by Bell turning the No. 1 up into the wall and damaging the right front. Chastain would end up taking his car to the garage, ending his day at Talladega.

Blaney would end up being credited with winning the first stage of the day over Byron, Larson, Elliott, and Bowman.

Stage two would be a battle of teammates with Front Row Motorsports controlling much of the stage and field while swapping lead changes between the trio of cars before the duo of Reddick and Wallace would enter the picture running them down with the two teams commencing in a back-and-forth battle for the lead.

As the stage would start coming to a close Hamlin would begin to work the high side with Busch finally with 18 to go in the stage catching Front Row Motorsports and 23XI cars that had controlled the stage to make the pass for the lead.

Green flag stops would once again highlight the stage with Hamlin who had just taken the lead after working with others to get up front getting hit with a speeding penalty on pit road along with Austin Cindric who would come later in the sequence of stops.

Stage two would end with Keselowski making a last lap pass on Byron to take home the stage win. Byron would wind up second followed by Logano, A. Dillon and Elliott.

With under 30 to go in the final stage Brad Keselowski working the outside line with Hocevar would get a weird push on the No. 42 car turning it down into the pack before it hooked back up into Keselowski collecting Gibbs, Burton and others.

Keselowski along with Gibbs and Austin Dillion would all come to a rest with heavily damaged cars in turn one. All three would eventually climb from their cars, ending their day just about two-dozen laps short of the finish.

NASCAR would end up throwing a red flag for nearly ten minutes to finish cleaning up and to fix the SAFER barrier damage where Keselowski and Hocevar had made contact.

Shortly after going back to green the fourth and final caution of the day would come out for debris on the backstretch setting up a 13-lap shootout to the end with Harvick and Bowman at the front of the two lines trying to get an advantage on one another.

Harvick would continue and back and forth battle for the lead with help from Ford teammate Ryan Blaney who would stick with Harvick pushing him out front over Bowman finally getting clear before Chase Elliott would rally to the lead much to the delight of fans cheering in the stands.

Elliott lead would last a lap before Harvick would pull back out front coming to the white flag when Blaney would make his move taking control of the race on the final lap to beat Harvick to the checkered flag by 0.012 as the field behind them would wreck.

Harvick, who would wind up second, would be disqualified in post-race inspection for the windshield assembly on the car. This would move Byron up to the second spot with Hamlin, LaJoie and Cindric rounding out the top-five.

“Pretty wild. Pretty wild last restart, but let alone last couple of laps. You know, kind of losing momentum, getting it back. Just getting clear to the bottom to kind of get to the front row and drag race it out with Kevin.” Said Blaney

“So really proud of the whole 12 group, man. Pennzoil, Menards, BODYARMOR, DEX Imaging, Advance Auto Parts, Worth, Dent Wizard, everybody who makes this possible. Winning three times here at Talladega, that's super cool.

I have to give a big thanks to Riley Herbst. He did a really good job there the last couple of restarts. He hasn't had a lot of Cup starts, but he did a great job of pushing me, so thanks to him. This is so cool.” Continued Blaney

The NASCAR Cup Series now moves onto the Round of 12 finale next Sunday, October 8th at 2:00 p.m. ET on NBC.