Hamlin Claims Top-Five Finish, Extends Points Advantage

Denny Hamlin overcame a pit road penalty to drive through the field and finish fourth to lead Toyota in the NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway. With the run, Hamlin holds a 50-point advantage over the Playoff cutline heading to the final race of the round of 12 – the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course.

Christopher Bell (15th) is fourth, 22 points to the good, while Martin Truex Jr. (19th) holds a 17-point advantage over ninth-place Tyler Reddick. Reddick, who finished 17th, is just two points back of advancing with Bubba Wallace just nine points out in 11th.

Toyota Post-Race Recap

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Talladega Superspeedway

Race 31 of 36 – 500.08 miles, 188 laps

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS





1st, Ryan Blaney*

2nd, Kevin Harvick*

3rd, William Bryon*

4th, DENNY HAMLIN

5th, Corey LaJoie*

15th, CHRISTOPHER BELL

17th, TYLER REDDICK

19th, MARTIN TRUEX JR.

24th, BUBBA WALLACE

33rd, TY GIBBS

*non-Toyota driver





TOYOTA QUOTES

DENNY HAMLIN, No. 11 Mavis Tires & Brakes Toyota Camry TRD, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 4th

You had a little bit of everything today and ended up with a good points day. Can you tell me about your race?

“Not how we drew it up, but a dub is a dub and that was a dub in our book – it’s as close as it gets to it. I’m proud of this whole Mavis Toyota team for bringing me a car fast enough to win. When I had to go there, I could and made the right moves at the right time and a top-five is a long way from where we were with about 15 laps to go.”

TYLER REDDICK, No. 45 McDonald’s Toyota Camry TRD, 23XI Racing

Finishing Position: 17th

What was missing from your car today?

“I don’t think we are really missing anything really. Our McDonald’s Toyota Camry TRD was pretty strong. I couldn’t push a couple of the Toyota’s very good, but I could get pushed good. I feel like we just had a solid car. The pit strategy under green flag conditions didn’t really work out for us too well. Me and Bubba (Wallace) kind of just took a chance hoping the bottom and the middle would choke themselves on the restart. The last four or five laps after the restart were the fastest laps were turned all day, so just made it really difficult for the top line to work – just kind of got a little bit fortunate. We fell to the back of the lead lap – 29th or 30th – and just got to the bottom and found a few holes and got something out of it. Outside by two is not really bad for us, I don’t think, as long as we left better than we came in, I felt good about our chances. It’s pretty straight forward right. I think we will have to go after stage points, but that is okay. If we can get 20 there, I’m sure we can salvage a good finish and make it to the round of 8.”

MARTIN TRUEX JR., No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry TRD, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 19th

How do you look at the day?

“It was alright. I thought our Bass Pro Camry was pretty good, just could never get in the right lane at the right time. We were stuck on the bottom there in the end, I think with three to go we were up to 10th or 12th and three laps later we were 19th. Nowhere to make any moves, just everything was clogged and you just kind of rode there and got what you could. Tough day, but I think we are in good shape going to the ROVAL. We can take care of business there, just need a good day.”

TY GIBBS, No. 54 Monster Energy Toyota Camry TRD, Joe Gibbs Racing

Finishing Position: 35th

When you got involved, it looked like a huge hit for you. What was it like for you?

“Yeah, I just got hit out of nowhere in the right rear. It’s really unfortunate. We had a pretty good Monster Energy Toyota Camry. We were working our way back up and getting ready for the end – just really unfortunate.”

What did you see out there?

“I didn’t really see much. Just really unfortunate. A really big bummer – we had a really good Monster Energy Toyota Camry.”

